The stage was set for a fascinating contest. The Spain of Luis de la Fuente, were navigating through a period of transition, looking to blend the experienced with the emerging talents. Their lineup for the evening reflected this blend, with de la Fuente entrusting the goal to David Raya, and fielding a defense comprising Pedro Porro, Dani Vivian, Aymeric Laporte, and José Luis Gayà. The midfield was marshaled by Pablo Sarabia, Martín Zubimendi, and Mikel Merino, providing the creative thrust for the forwards Gerard Moreno, Joselu, and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Colombia, led by Néstor Lorenzo, presented a formidable challenge, boasting a squad that had remained unbeaten for an impressive streak of 20 matches—a testament to their tactical acumen. Their lineup featured Camilo Vargas in goal; a defensive quartet of Johan Mojica, Jhon Lucumí, Carlos Cuesta, and Daniel Muñoz; a midfield anchored by Luis Díaz, Jefferson Lerma, Jorge Carrascal, and Eduard Atuesta; and an attack led by Jhon Arias and Roger Martínez.

Better Spain in first half

The match started with Spain asserting early control, evident from their first corner kick, a result of Oyarzabal's industrious play on the flank. Spain's initial approach was clear: to dominate possession and create openings through calculated build-up play. Colombia, for their part, remained compact, looking to exploit the pace of Luis Díaz on counterattacks, a strategy that would later prove pivotal.

As the first half progressed, both teams showcased good moments, yet the deadlock remained. Spain's strategy saw them nearly capitalize on a defensive lapse from Colombia, while the South Americans, gradually finding their rhythm, began to threaten, particularly through the dynamism of Díaz and the sharpshooting of James Rodríguez, who was introduced at the start of the second half.

Colombia’s second half press

The breakthrough came in the 60th minute, courtesy of a moment of individual talent from Muñoz, who finished acrobatically following a precise cross by Díaz. This goal not only shifted the momentum in Colombia's favor but also highlighted the lethal efficiency of their counter-attacking play.

Despite Spain's attempts to rally, notably through a threatening volley from Porro, Colombia's confidence surged. The South Americans, buoyed by their lead, pressed for a second, embodying the pressing, attacking football that had seen them unbeaten in 20 matches, 15 wins and five draws.

Post match comments

In the aftermath of the match, the report was as much about Colombia's triumph as it was about Spain's introspection. Luis Díaz's post-match comments underscored the collective spirit and tactical execution that had served Colombia well: "We came out in the second half to take control of the game. It was a fantastic performance from us, and it's all about building towards the future. I'm thrilled to represent my country and share this journey with teammates like Muñoz."

For Spain, the match served as a stark reminder of the challenges ahead, especially with an upcoming friendly against Brazil. The second consecutive defeat under de la Fuente's tenure exposed areas for improvement, particularly in sustaining performance levels across both halves and in neutralizing key threats from the opposition.

Amid the reflective atmosphere following the match, Gerard Moreno, speaking to Teledeporte, provided insight into Spain's performance and his personal experience on the pitch. "They gradually pushed us back" he acknowledged, pinpointing the strategic pressure Colombia applied as the game progressed. Moreno also praised the individual brilliance behind Colombia's goal, signaling it as a moment of quality that made the difference. "Now, we need to analyze and improve. We have another game coming up" he added, signaling a forward-looking mindset amidst the disappointment.

Reflecting on his return to the national team, Moreno expressed mixed feelings. "It's a bittersweet comeback because the result wasn't what we wanted, but I'm grateful for the trust placed in me. I try to absorb all the concepts the coach wants, as it's the first time I'm working with him" Moreno's words painted a picture of a player committed to growth and adaptation.

Cubarsí, on his debut, shared: "I'm very proud that my debut has come. It's been a dream since I've been in the youth ranks. We're hurt by the loss, but this is a long journey. I try to be myself and play calmly. I always strive to be myself and give my best."

Vivian, talking to Teledeporte after his first game, said, "I'm really excited and happy about playing my first game, but not happy about the final score”. He commented on the goal, "there was an awesome play, someone got to the line, made the pass, and then it was a goal. We didn't manage to link up with our forwards well. We were too spread out and need to get better at this."

De la Fuente said after the game: "From defeats, we learn more than from victories. We knew it was going to be demanding, though satisfied with what went well. There are also things to improve, especially in the second half. We gave them chances to play their football, especially with Díaz and James. We suffered quite a bit more. We knew the match would be decided by details. We're happy about the debuts; we wanted them to live the experience, they are players with a great future. We're already thinking about Brazil. This is a journey; we have to keep climbing steps. Tuesday is another step towards our goal, which is to arrive in very good condition for the Euro Cup."

As both teams departed from the Olympic Stadium, the match left a lasting impression for various reasons: Colombia's unbeaten run, Spain's quest for consistency and integration of new talents like Cubarsí, and the promise of what these teams might achieve in the months to come.