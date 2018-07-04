Roger Federer vs Lukas Lacko Live Stream Updates and Commentary of 2018 Wimbledon

I'm glad you joined me in following Roger Federer's second-round win here at Wimbledon. This is Jakub Bobro, saying see you later!

"I think I played very well, I felt very good today, less nerves than in the first round. Lacko has been playing well on grass, I knew I had to put him away, and I was able to do that."

An impressive showing from Federer, looking actually unstoppable on the serve. A very valiant effort from Lacko, even though it all fell apart for him in the final set. Federer will face either Ivo Karlovic or Jan-Lennard Struff in the Round of 32.

6-4 6-4 6-1: Lacko begins the game with his fourth double fault, but gets it to 15-15 with a backhand volley. It's been falling apart for Lacko in the final set as his forehand goes long, he is 15-30 down. He gets it to 30-30 after a Federer forehand error. Federer wins a match point after a great slice forehand that he found after the ball hit the tape. Federer ends the match with a forehand winner.

5-1: Even off the second serve, Federer is so dangerous, but Lacko finally ends Federer's incredible streak of 35 consecutive points won on serve, just putting Federer's incredible serving performance in perspective. Lacko's return sails long and holds after 40-30. Lacko serving to stay in the match.

4-1: Federer earns the first point on Lacko's serve, but the Slovak ties it up with a forehand winner. Lacko won the next point but goes for too much on the second serve and double faults, 30-30. Lacko goes wide with a forehand, giving Federer a break point. A great serve from Lacko on the line, but takes the forehand too wide, Federer with a double break.

3-1: Federer starts the game with an ace. Lacko is trying to get aggressive on the return, but it produces only errors, 40-0. Federer aces again, easy hold to love.

2-1: Federer has found another gear and is running away from Lacko. Incredible tactics and point construction from Federer to take a 15-30 lead. Federer tried a little too much on the return, taking it to 30-30. Lacko pulled out an ace for a game point, and with a risky second serve he holds.

2-0: I struggle to find the words for the consistency and accuracy of Federer on his service games. He goes up 40-0 again after two forehand winners and an error from Lacko, holds to love again after a forced error from Lacko's forehand.

1-0: Federer gave Lacko a harder time on serve to start the set, Lacko found an ace at 30-30, but Federer took it to deuce with the forehand. Federer gets a break point with an inside-out backhand and it was confirmed after Lacko shanked a forehand. Federer with a break already.

Third set!

6-4 6-4: Federer comes in with the one-two punch and takes the first point, and he followed it up with three aces to see out the second set. A solid performance from Lacko, but Federer has been better and better on the serve, nothing the Slovak can do there.

5-4: An ace gave Lacko a 30-0 lead, another great serve to 40-0, and another ace to finish the game. A Federer-like performance from Lacko on that service game. Federer will have to serve it out.

5-3: A great backhand winner by Feder to start the point despite a good return from Lacko, and after an ace, he took a 40-0 lead with an ace, and a serve and volley lands him a hold to love. Lacko serving to stay in the set.

4-3: Lacko also found some great spots with his serve. Despite losing the first point, he kept his chin up to get to 40-15. A double fault followed, but then Lacko found another great serve to hold.

4-2: Another unstoppable service game for Federer, giving Lacko no looks with the accuracy of his serve.

3-2: Lacko gave Federer a few too many opportunities into the forehand, getting down 15-40. He saved the first break point with an unreturned serve, but Federer takes advantage of the second with another forehand winner.

2-2: Great serving from Federer, the Swiss is looking unstoppable on serve.

1-2: Great backhand return to Lacko's 119 mph serve earns him the first point, but Lacko draws back. Federer makes some mistakes under pressure from Lacko, getting the Slovak to 40-15. A great baseline rally, but Federer ends it with a drop shot. Lacko wins the game with an unreturned serve.

1-1: Great service game from Federer, doesn't let Lacko get into any points. Responds with a hold to love of his own.

0-1: Federer's sliced backhand sails long to give Lacko the first point, followed by two return errors from Federer to get Lacko to 40-0. Good serving from Lacko earns him the hold to love.

Second set!

6-4: Federer starts with back-to-back aces, a forehand winner gets him to 40-0 and with a body serve, Federer holds to love and takes the first set. Solid showing from Lacko, but Federer just too good despite not playing his best game

5-4: Federer is looking very active on the return, and with a strong return and a drop shot, Federer found himself 0-30 up. Lacko responded with an ace, but Lacko gets beaten with a drop shot again, despite getting to it this time. 15-40 and two set points for Federer. Federer barely reached Lacko's first serve and missed a forehand into the net. Deuce. Lacko holds with a great forehand to Federer's backhand, and he will make the No. 1 seed serve it out.

5-3: Federer is serving with the new balls and aces Lacko right away. Lacko gives Federer a little trouble, but the Swiss consolidates the break, and Lacko will serve to stay in the set.

4-3: Federer got a chance on Lacko's serve at 15-30 and turned it into two break points with a forehand down-the-line winner. Lacko saved the first with the serve-forehand combo. Tried doing the same with the backhand, Federer keeps himself in the rally with a great lob, Federer breaks for the first time in the set.

3-3: A serve and volley from Federer to begin the game, but Lacko gets to 30-30 with an impressive forehand return winner. Federer's famous serve-forehand combo gives him the next two points and the game.

2-3: Lacko continues to employ the one-two punch with a forehand, Federer knows he must push him further with the return. Federer's drop shot only reaches the net and with pressure from the forehand, Lacko gets to 40-0. Lacko misses a forehand and Federer's drop shot works this time to get to 40-30, but Lacko finishes the game with a drop shot.

2-2: Federer starts off the game with an ace, and continues to hold easily with a wonderful serving performance, not giving Lacko a chance.

1-2: Lacko begins the game with a double fault. A nice one-two punch with a forehand puts him back level at 15-15. Federer makes a return error, but makes up for it with a great backhand winner. Lacko gets a game point after another return error, but Federer draw back to deuce with a nice rally. Lacko wins the next longer rally to get the advantage, such clean strokes from the forehand, but it's his flat backhand that draws the error from Federer, but misses the next forehand to make it deuce. Lacko holds after a long game, keeping his nose ahead of Federer.

1-1: Federer is finding some joy by exposing the weaker Lacko backhand, this will be a key to the match. Federer gets from 0-15 to 40-15 with all points coming from Lacko backhand errors, but misses an easy forehand to make it game. He hits essentially the same forehand, but well, to end the game

0-1: Lacko wins the first point after a Federer forehand goes long, very clean ball-striking. Lacko was 30-15 up, but Federer found a huge backhand and ended the point with a swinging forehand volley. Federer than shanks a forehand, giving Lacko the game point. The 30-year-old ends the game with an ace, a good hold for Lacko to begin the match.

Lacko to serve!

Uniqlo-clad Roger Federer and Lukas Lacko walk out onto the court.

No. 7 seed Karolina Pliskova has defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-3 6-3, Federer vs Lacko will begin shortly.

Federer and Lacko have faced each other twice before, both in first rounds of slams. Federer beat Lacko 6-1 6-1 6-3 at Australian Open back in 2011 and 6-2 6-4 6-2 at the 2014 French Open. This time, they will face each other on their common best surface, which should produce the best match. In some ways, it reminds me of Nadal vs Sela yesterday, where a contender faces a grass-loving veteran, who, despite being unlikely to pull off the upset, will probably produce some highlight-worthy shots.

No. 73 Lukas Lacko has been in and out of the Top 100 in the past few years, but used to flirt with the Top 40. Grass is the surface suited most to Lacko's game, to the extent that he has only been a threat at fast hard-court Challengers and grass. The Slovak was stopped by Peter Gojowczyk in the final round of qualifying for Wimbledon last year, but has reached the third round twice before. Lacko is coming into Wimbledon with great form after reaching the final of Eastbourne, getting very close to winning his first ATP title. In the first round, Lacko saw off qualifier Benjamin Bonzi 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-4

The No. 1 seed Roger Federer was the overwhelming favorite coming into Wimbledon, despite his somewhat shaky performances in his German lead-ups. Federer took the title in Stuttgart, but dropped a set to Mischa Zverev and was pushed to a third-set tiebreaker by Nick Kyrgios. Halle was worse, as Federer went matchpoints down to Benoit Paire in the second round and lost in the final to Borna Coric, dropping the No. 1 ranking to Rafael Nadal. Federer left all of that behind and looked impeccable in his 6-1 6-3 6-4 win over Dusan Lajovic .

This match is second on Centre Court after Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka.

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2018 Wimbledon second round! My name is Jakub Bobro and I am happy to be bringing you game-by-game coverage of this second-round encounter at Wimbledon between 1st seed Roger Federer and Lukas Lacko here on VAVEL. From now on until the match begins approximately at 10:00 am ET, news and notes will be above to get you up to speed. Be sure to return once the match begins for game-by-game updates!