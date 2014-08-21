VAVEL ratings of the second matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

Aston Villa (0) Newcastle United (0) Guzan 8 Krul 6 Hutton 6 Janmaat 7 Senderos 5 Coloccini 5 Vlaar 6 Dummett 5 82' Cissokho 7 Williamson 5 Westwood 5 Sissoko 6 Delph 6 Colback 6 62' N'Zogbia 7 69' Anita 5 75' Richardson 6 Cabella 8 Weimann 5 Gouffran 6 Agbonlahor 6 76' Rivière 5 Substitutes 62' Sánchez 5 69' De Jong 4 75' Bent 5 76' 92' Ayoze 5 82' Baker - 92' Taylor -

Swansea City (1) Burnley (0) Fabianski 6 Heaton 6 Rangel 5 Trippier 5 Amat 6 Duff 5 Williams 6 Shackell 5 Taylor 5 Mee 4 Sigurdsson 5 Marney 5 Shelvey 5 90' Jones 5 Ki 6 Arfield 6 66' Dyer 7 72' Taylor 6 90' Routledge 7 82' Jutkiewicz 6 64' Bony 7 Ings 6 Substitutes 64' Gomis 6 72' Wallace 5 66' Montero 6 82' Barnes - 90' Tiendalli - 90' Sordell -

Southampton (0) West Bromwich Albion (0) Forster 7 Foster 6 Clyne 6 Wisdom 5 Fonte 5 Dawson 6 Yoshida 6 Olsson 7 Bertrand 6 Pocognoli 60' 6 Schneiderlin 6 Mulumbu 7 Wanyama 6 Gardner 5 Davis 46' 5 Dorrans 6 Ward-Prowse 78' 6 Brunt 5 Tadic 6 Berahino 89' 6 Pelle 5 Anichebe 52' 5 Substitutes Long 46' 6 Ideye Brown 52' 6 Cork 78' 5 Davidson 60' 5 Sessegnon 89' -

Chelsea (2) Leicester City (0) Courtois 8 Schmeichel 8 Ivanović 7 De Laet 6 Cahill 6 Morgan 5 Terry 6 Moore 6 Azpilicueta 5 Konchesky 4 Matić 4 Mahrez 67' 6 Fàbregas 6 King 5 Oscar 69' 6 Hammond 72' 4 Hazard 5 Schlupp 4 Schürrle 63' 6 Ulloa 84' 3 Costa 79' 6 Nugent 5 Substitutes Ramires 63' 5 Albrighton 67' 4 Willian 69' 6 Taylor-Fletcher 72' 5 Drogba 79' 5 Wood 84' -

Crystal Palace (1) West Ham United (3) Speroni 4 Adrian 6 Ward 4 O´Brien 6 Hangeland 5 Tomkins 6 Kelly 6 Reid 6 Delaney 5 Cresswell 7 Bolasie 6 Vaz Te 7 Jedinak 6 Kouyaté 7 * 81' O´Keefe 6 Noble 7 66' Bannan 4 86' Downing​ 7 Chamakh 6 81' Zarate 7 66' Campbell 6 66' Cole 6 Substitutes 66' Williams 5 66'Sakho 5 ​ 66' Gayle 5 81' Poyet - 81' Murray - 86' Diamé -

This player had an error in his last rating when was filled, the real rating is a 7.

Everton (2) Arsenal (2) Howard 6 Szczesny 5 Coleman 7 Debuchy 5 Jagielka 5 Chambers 6 Distin 5 Mertesacker 6 Baines 7 Monreal 6 Barry 6 Flamini 5 McCarthy 5 Wilshere 74' 5 Mirallas 85' 6 Oxlade-Chamberlain 74' 6 Naismith 6 Ramsey 6 Pienaar 9' - Özil 4 Lukaku 76' 7 Alexis 45' 6 Substitutes Osman 9' 6 Giroud 45' 8 McGeady 76' 6 Cazorla 74' 7 Atsu 85' - Campbell 74' 6

Tottenham Hotspur (4) Queens Park Rangers (0) Lloris 6 Green 3 Dier 8 Isla 4 Kaboul 6 Caulker 5 Vertonghen 7 Ferdinand 3 Rose 8 Dunne 46' 2 Bentaleb 59' 7 Traoré 5 Capoue 7 Barton 6 Lamela 9 Fer 68' 5 Eriksen 8 Mutch 4 Chadli 69' 8 Phillips 74' 3 Adebayor 80' 9 Rémy 4 Substitutes Dembélé 59' 5 Onuoha 46' 5 Kane 69' 5 Faurlin 68' 4 Soldado 80' 4 Zamora 74' 4

Hull City (1) Stoke City (1) McGregor 4 Begovic 4 Chester 1 Bardsley 5 Curtis Davies 5 Shawcross 8 McShane 6 Wilson 3 Elmohamady 6 Pieters 5 Huddlestone 4 N' Zonzi 5 Livermore 3 40' Whelan 3 Robertson 6 Odemwingie 7 55' Ince 5 64' Sidwell 3 80' Jelavic 7 54' Arnautovic 5 75' Quinn 7 Diouf 6 Substitutes 55' Rosenior 5 40' Bojan 6 75' Meyler 5 54' Crouch 7 80' Boyd 5 64' Adam 7

Sunderland (1) Manchester United (1) Mannone 6 De Gea 5 Vergini 6 Jones 5 O'Shea 5 Smalling 44' 4 Brown 5 Blackett 6 Van Aanholt 5 Valencia 6 Cattermole 5 Cleverley 63' 3 Larsson 6 D. Fletcher 3 Rodwell 63' 8 Young 6 Buckley 79' 7 Mata 7 Wickham 6 Rooney 4 S. Fletcher 77' 5 Van Persie 63' 4 Substitutes Gómez 63' 5 Keane 44' 4 Altidore 77' 5 Welbeck 63' 4 Bridcutt 79' 4 Januzaj 63' 5

Manchester City (3) Liverpool (1) Hart 6 Mignolet 3 Zabaleta 6 G.Johnson 3 Kompany 6 Skrtel 3 Demichelis 5 Lovren 4 Clichy 5 A.Moreno 2 Fernando 6 Gerrard 4 Yaya Toure 7 Henderson 4 Nasri 4 75' Allen 3 65' Silva 5 60' Coutinho 3 ​ 80' ​​ Jovetic 9 79' Sterling 5 68' Dzeko 5 Sturridge 5 Substitutes 65' Navas 5 60' Markovic 5 68' Agüero 7 75' Emre Can 4

* Fernandinho came into in 80' [Rating: 5] & Lambert came into in 79'. He scored a goal. [Rating: 6]