VAVEL ratings of the second matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Aston Villa (0)
|Newcastle United (0)
|Guzan
|8
|Krul
|6
|Hutton
|6
|Janmaat
|7
|Senderos
|5
|Coloccini
|5
|Vlaar
|6
|Dummett
|5
|82' Cissokho
|7
|Williamson
|5
|Westwood
|5
|Sissoko
|6
|Delph
|6
|Colback
|6
|62' N'Zogbia
|7
|69' Anita
|5
|75' Richardson
|6
|Cabella
|8
|Weimann
|5
|Gouffran
|6
|Agbonlahor
|6
|76' Rivière
|5
|Substitutes
|62' Sánchez
|5
|69' De Jong
|4
|75' Bent
|5
|76' 92' Ayoze
|5
|82' Baker
|-
|92' Taylor
|-
|Swansea City (1)
|Burnley (0)
|Fabianski
|6
|Heaton
|6
|Rangel
|5
|Trippier
|5
|Amat
|6
|Duff
|5
|Williams
|6
|Shackell
|5
|Taylor
|5
|Mee
|4
|Sigurdsson
|5
|Marney
|5
|Shelvey
|5
|90' Jones
|5
|Ki
|6
|Arfield
|6
|66' Dyer
|7
|72' Taylor
|6
|90' Routledge
|7
|82' Jutkiewicz
|6
|64' Bony
|7
|Ings
|6
|Substitutes
|64' Gomis
|6
|72' Wallace
|5
|66' Montero
|6
|82' Barnes
|-
|90' Tiendalli
|-
|90' Sordell
|-
|Southampton (0)
|West Bromwich Albion (0)
|Forster
|7
|Foster
|6
|Clyne
|6
|Wisdom
|5
|Fonte
|5
|Dawson
|6
|Yoshida
|6
|Olsson
|7
|Bertrand
|6
|Pocognoli 60'
|6
|Schneiderlin
|6
|Mulumbu
|7
|Wanyama
|6
|Gardner
|5
|Davis 46'
|5
|Dorrans
|6
|Ward-Prowse 78'
|6
|Brunt
|5
|Tadic
|6
|Berahino 89'
|6
|Pelle
|5
|Anichebe 52'
|5
|Substitutes
|Long 46'
|6
|Ideye Brown 52'
|6
|Cork 78'
|5
|Davidson 60'
|5
|Sessegnon 89'
|-
|Chelsea (2)
|Leicester City (0)
|Courtois
|8
|Schmeichel
|8
|Ivanović
|7
|De Laet
|6
|Cahill
|6
|Morgan
|5
|Terry
|6
|Moore
|6
|Azpilicueta
|5
|Konchesky
|4
|Matić
|4
|Mahrez 67'
|6
|Fàbregas
|6
|King
|5
|Oscar 69'
|6
|Hammond 72'
|4
|Hazard
|5
|Schlupp
|4
|Schürrle 63'
|6
|Ulloa 84'
|3
|Costa 79'
|6
|Nugent
|5
|Substitutes
|Ramires 63'
|5
|Albrighton 67'
|4
|Willian 69'
|6
|Taylor-Fletcher 72'
|5
|Drogba 79'
|5
|Wood 84'
|
-
|Crystal Palace (1)
|West Ham United (3)
|Speroni
|4
|Adrian
|6
|Ward
|4
|O´Brien
|6
|Hangeland
|5
|Tomkins
|6
|Kelly
|6
|Reid
|6
|Delaney
|5
|Cresswell
|7
|Bolasie
|6
|Vaz Te
|7
|Jedinak
|6
|Kouyaté
|7 *
|81' O´Keefe
|6
|Noble
|7
|66' Bannan
|4
|86' Downing
|7
|Chamakh
|6
|81' Zarate
|7
|66' Campbell
|6
|66' Cole
|6
|Substitutes
|66' Williams
|5
|66'Sakho
|5
| 66' Gayle
|5
|81' Poyet
|-
|81' Murray
|-
|86' Diamé
|-
|Everton (2)
|Arsenal (2)
|
|Howard
|6
|Szczesny
|5
|Coleman
|7
|Debuchy
|5
|Jagielka
|5
|Chambers
|6
|Distin
|5
|Mertesacker
|6
|Baines
|7
|Monreal
|6
|Barry
|6
|Flamini
|5
|McCarthy
|5
|Wilshere 74'
|5
|Mirallas 85'
|6
|Oxlade-Chamberlain 74'
|6
|Naismith
|6
|Ramsey
|6
|Pienaar 9'
|-
|Özil
|4
|Lukaku 76'
|7
|Alexis 45'
|6
|Substitutes
|Osman 9'
|6
|Giroud 45'
|8
|McGeady 76'
|6
|Cazorla 74'
|7
|Atsu 85'
|-
|Campbell 74'
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur (4)
|Queens Park Rangers (0)
|Lloris
|6
|Green
|3
|Dier
|8
|Isla
|4
|Kaboul
|6
|Caulker
|5
|Vertonghen
|7
|Ferdinand
|3
|Rose
|8
|Dunne 46'
|2
|Bentaleb 59'
|7
|Traoré
|5
|Capoue
|7
|Barton
|6
|Lamela
|9
|Fer 68'
|5
|Eriksen
|8
|Mutch
|4
|Chadli 69'
|8
|Phillips 74'
|3
|Adebayor 80'
|9
|Rémy
|4
|Substitutes
|Dembélé 59'
|
5
|Onuoha 46'
|5
|Kane 69'
|5
|Faurlin 68'
|4
|Soldado 80'
|4
|Zamora 74'
|4
|Hull City (1)
|Stoke City (1)
|McGregor
|4
|Begovic
|4
|Chester
|1
|Bardsley
|5
|Curtis Davies
|5
|Shawcross
|8
|McShane
|6
|Wilson
|3
|Elmohamady
|6
|Pieters
|5
|Huddlestone
|4
|N' Zonzi
|5
|Livermore
|3
|40' Whelan
|3
|Robertson
|6
|Odemwingie
|7
|55' Ince
|5
|64' Sidwell
|3
|80' Jelavic
|7
|54' Arnautovic
|5
|75' Quinn
|7
|Diouf
|6
|Substitutes
|55' Rosenior
|5
|40' Bojan
|6
|75' Meyler
|5
|54' Crouch
|7
|80' Boyd
|5
|64' Adam
|
7
|Sunderland (1)
|Manchester United (1)
|
|Mannone
|6
|De Gea
|5
|Vergini
|6
|Jones
|5
|O'Shea
|5
|Smalling 44'
|4
|Brown
|5
|Blackett
|6
|Van Aanholt
|5
|Valencia
|6
|Cattermole
|5
|Cleverley 63'
|3
|Larsson
|6
|D. Fletcher
|3
|Rodwell 63'
|8
|Young
|6
|Buckley 79'
|7
|Mata
|7
|Wickham
|6
|Rooney
|4
|S. Fletcher 77'
|5
|Van Persie 63'
|4
|Substitutes
|Gómez 63'
|5
|Keane 44'
|4
|Altidore 77'
|5
|Welbeck 63'
|4
|Bridcutt 79'
|4
|Januzaj 63'
|5
|Manchester City (3)
|Liverpool (1)
|Hart
|6
|Mignolet
|3
|Zabaleta
|6
|G.Johnson
|3
|Kompany
|6
|Skrtel
|3
|Demichelis
|5
|Lovren
|4
|Clichy
|5
|A.Moreno
|2
|Fernando
|6
|Gerrard
|4
|Yaya Toure
|7
|Henderson
|4
|Nasri
|4
|75' Allen
|3
|65' Silva
|5
|60' Coutinho
|3
| 80' Jovetic
|9
|79' Sterling
|5
|68' Dzeko
|5
|Sturridge
|5
|Substitutes
|65' Navas
|5
|60' Markovic
|5
|68' Agüero
|7
|75' Emre Can
|4
Fernandinho came into in 80' [Rating: 5] & Lambert came into in 79'. He scored a goal. [Rating: 6]