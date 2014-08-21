VAVEL ratings of the second matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Aston Villa (0) Newcastle United (0)
Guzan 8 Krul 6
Hutton 6 Janmaat 7
Senderos 5 Coloccini 5
Vlaar 6 Dummett 5
82' Cissokho 7 Williamson 5
Westwood 5 Sissoko 6
Delph 6 Colback 6
62' N'Zogbia 7 69' Anita 5
75' Richardson 6 Cabella 8
Weimann 5 Gouffran 6
Agbonlahor 6 76' Rivière 5
Substitutes
62' Sánchez 5 69' De Jong 4
75' Bent 5 76' 92' Ayoze 5
82' Baker - 92' Taylor -
Swansea City (1) Burnley (0)
Fabianski 6 Heaton 6
Rangel 5 Trippier 5
Amat 6 Duff 5
Williams 6 Shackell 5
Taylor 5 Mee 4
Sigurdsson 5 Marney 5
Shelvey 5 90' Jones 5
Ki 6 Arfield 6
66' Dyer 7 72' Taylor 6
90' Routledge 7 82' Jutkiewicz 6
64' Bony 7 Ings 6
Substitutes
64' Gomis 6 72' Wallace 5
66' Montero 6 82' Barnes -
90' Tiendalli - 90' Sordell -
Southampton (0) West Bromwich Albion (0)
Forster 7 Foster 6
Clyne 6 Wisdom 5
Fonte 5 Dawson 6
Yoshida 6 Olsson 7
Bertrand 6 Pocognoli 60' 6
Schneiderlin 6 Mulumbu 7
Wanyama 6 Gardner 5
Davis 46' 5 Dorrans 6
Ward-Prowse 78' 6 Brunt 5
Tadic 6 Berahino 89' 6
Pelle 5 Anichebe 52' 5
Substitutes
Long 46' 6 Ideye Brown 52' 6
Cork 78' 5 Davidson 60' 5
Sessegnon 89' -
Chelsea (2) Leicester City (0)
Courtois 8 Schmeichel 8
Ivanović 7 De Laet 6
Cahill 6 Morgan 5
Terry 6 Moore 6
Azpilicueta 5 Konchesky 4
Matić 4 Mahrez 67' 6
Fàbregas 6 King 5
Oscar 69' 6 Hammond 72' 4
Hazard 5 Schlupp 4
Schürrle 63' 6 Ulloa 84' 3
Costa 79' 6 Nugent 5
Substitutes
Ramires 63' 5 Albrighton 67' 4
Willian 69' 6 Taylor-Fletcher 72' 5
Drogba 79' 5 Wood 84'

-
Crystal Palace (1) West Ham United (3)
Speroni 4 Adrian 6
Ward 4 O´Brien 6
Hangeland 5 Tomkins 6
Kelly 6 Reid 6
Delaney 5 Cresswell 7
Bolasie 6 Vaz Te 7
Jedinak 6 Kouyaté 7 *
81' O´Keefe 6 Noble 7
66' Bannan 4 86' Downing​ 7
Chamakh 6 81' Zarate 7
66' Campbell 6 66' Cole 6
Substitutes
66' Williams 5 66'Sakho 5
​ 66' Gayle 5 81' Poyet -
81' Murray - 86' Diamé -

This player had an error in his last rating when was filled, the real rating is a 7.

Everton (2) Arsenal (2)

Howard 6 Szczesny 5
Coleman 7 Debuchy 5
Jagielka 5 Chambers 6
Distin 5 Mertesacker 6
Baines 7 Monreal 6
Barry 6 Flamini 5
McCarthy 5 Wilshere 74' 5
Mirallas 85' 6 Oxlade-Chamberlain 74' 6
Naismith 6 Ramsey 6
Pienaar 9' - Özil 4
Lukaku 76' 7 Alexis 45' 6
Substitutes
Osman 9' 6 Giroud 45' 8
McGeady 76' 6 Cazorla 74' 7
Atsu 85' - Campbell 74' 6
Tottenham Hotspur (4) Queens Park Rangers (0)
Lloris 6 Green 3
Dier 8 Isla 4
Kaboul 6 Caulker 5
Vertonghen 7 Ferdinand 3
Rose 8 Dunne 46' 2
Bentaleb 59' 7 Traoré 5
Capoue 7 Barton 6
Lamela 9 Fer 68' 5
Eriksen 8 Mutch 4
Chadli 69' 8 Phillips 74' 3
Adebayor 80' 9 Rémy 4
Substitutes
Dembélé 59'

5

 Onuoha 46' 5
Kane 69' 5 Faurlin 68' 4
Soldado 80' 4 Zamora 74' 4
Hull City (1) Stoke City (1)
McGregor 4 Begovic 4
Chester 1 Bardsley 5
Curtis Davies 5 Shawcross 8
McShane 6 Wilson 3
Elmohamady 6 Pieters 5
Huddlestone 4 N' Zonzi 5
Livermore 3 40' Whelan 3
Robertson 6 Odemwingie 7
55' Ince 5 64' Sidwell 3
80' Jelavic 7 54' Arnautovic 5
75' Quinn 7 Diouf 6
Substitutes
55' Rosenior 5 40' Bojan 6
75' Meyler 5 54' Crouch 7
80' Boyd 5 64' Adam

7
Sunderland (1) Manchester United (1)

Mannone 6 De Gea 5
Vergini 6 Jones 5
O'Shea 5 Smalling 44' 4
Brown 5 Blackett 6
Van Aanholt 5 Valencia 6
Cattermole 5 Cleverley 63' 3
Larsson 6 D. Fletcher 3
Rodwell 63' 8 Young 6
Buckley 79' 7 Mata 7
Wickham 6 Rooney 4
S. Fletcher 77' 5 Van Persie 63' 4
Substitutes
Gómez 63' 5 Keane 44' 4
Altidore 77' 5 Welbeck 63' 4
Bridcutt 79' 4 Januzaj 63' 5
Manchester City (3) Liverpool (1)
Hart 6 Mignolet 3
Zabaleta 6 G.Johnson 3
Kompany 6 Skrtel 3
Demichelis 5 Lovren 4
Clichy 5 A.Moreno 2
Fernando 6 Gerrard 4
Yaya Toure 7 Henderson 4
Nasri 4 75' Allen 3
65' Silva 5 60' Coutinho 3
80' ​​ Jovetic 9 79' Sterling 5
68' Dzeko 5 Sturridge 5
Substitutes
65' Navas 5 60' Markovic 5
68' Agüero 7 75' Emre Can 4

* Fernandinho came into in 80' [Rating: 5] & Lambert came into in 79'. He scored a goal. [Rating: 6]

