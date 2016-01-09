Manchester United 1-0 Sheffield United: Late Rooney penalty sends United into fourth round

A stoppage-time penalty from Wayne Rooney was enough to give Manchester United an unconvincing 1-0 win over Sheffield United and send them into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It was drab showing from both sides in the first period with United captain Rooney having the only effort of any recognition from either sides in the opening 45 minutes.

It didn’t improve in the second period with Paul Coutts, Memphis Depay and Chris Basham all having half-chances which came to nothing.

Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial both had good chances but the game looked destined for a replay, before the late spot kick from Rooney proved enough to send Louis Van Gaal’s side through.

Quiet opening

The first 45 minutes was one to forget for everyone inside Old Trafford with the home side having the only opportunity of any recognition 22 minutes into what was a drab first period.

Matteo Darmian did brilliantly with his through ball which cut open the Blades defence into the path of Rooney who managed to take the ball around George Long but the angle didn’t prove to be favourable as his effort from the byline was blocked by Neill Collins.

Drab period

It didn’t improve as the sides kicked off for the second period but the visitors almost created an opportunity 56 minutes in with one of their rare attacks.

Billy Sharp did well to break free on the right-hand side and managed to find Coutts who knocked it beyond Bastian Schweinsteiger but his low cross into the six yard area from the byline was well cleared.

Memphis attempted the spectacular from 25 yards out minutes after coming on but it went just wide of the target.

The first shot on target finally came in the 67th minute and it fell to the visitors as Basham took a leaf out of Memphis’ book and tried to beat David De Gea from 20 yards but the Spaniard comfortably collected.

United’s first shot on target came two minutes later when Darmian ploughed downfield on the right but his effort was collected with relative ease by Long.

Desperate times

United continued to push for the lead as the game entered the last 20 minutes and almost got it when Daley Blind’s corner which as flicked on by Chris Smalling fell for Fellaini at the far post but Collins got across on the stretch to block the Belgian's potential effort.

The nerves of everyone inside Old Trafford began to jingle more vigorously as the score line remained goalless as the match entered the final ten minutes.

The home side had a great chance to win three minutes from the end when sub Andre Pereira’s cleared free kick fell perfectly for Martial but his effort was brilliantly defended by John Brayford who looked to have set up the replay at Bramall Lane

Left late

It seemed that way until the game entered extra time when the home side were handed a penalty after Memphis was brought down in the area by Dean Hammond and Andre Marriner had no hesitations in pointing to the spot.

A lot pressure was left on the shoulders of Rooney as he stepped up for the spot kick and he made no mistakes as he buried the effort into the bottom corner to unconvincingly send United into the fourth round.