Opinion: Can Liverpool afford another squad overhaul?

Jürgen Klopp has been adamant that wholesale changes are not required at Liverpool since he arrived on Merseyside.

He made it clear that he would use the whole of this season to fully evaluate his squad, giving everybody a chance, before moving into the transfer market and beginning to build his own squad in the summer.

As we approach the end of the January transfer window, Klopp has only made one permanent signing in the window, the £5 million capture of Serbian youngster Marko Grujić. The 19-year-old was instantly loaned back to Red Star Belgrade for the rest of the season despite Klopp trying to convince him to make the move straightaway.

His other addition, Steven Caulker, was brought in on a six-month loan because of the injury problems that the club have been facing in that department with Martin Skrtel, Mamadou Sakho and Dejan Lovren all having been on the treatment table in the last month.

Alex Teixeria has been the big transfer story interesting all Liverpool fans recently, with conflicting rumours circulating about how close we are to signing the player. What is for sure is the club are interested, they have made an offer and the player wants to join.

At the price Shakhtar Donetsk are holding out for, £38 million, it would make the Brazilian Liverpool’s record signing but as the clock ticks down to the deadline on Monday the deal looks unlikely.

Klopp has decisions to make on his Liverpool squad. (Picture: Getty Images)

According to recent developments, Klopp himself is in agreement that a £38 million deal for a player who is uncapped at international level is out of the question, but it may be something he has to come to terms with at Liverpool. Now he has arrived in the Premier League, prices become a premium and finding that hidden gem for pennies is not as easy.

It is positive then that Klopp has a history of unearthing gems with the Borussia Dortmund 2013 Champions League final team costing a total of only £28 million. Shinji Kagawa, Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan were all brought in for nominal fees, Reus being the most at £12m, but they were all nurtured into top players under Klopp.

Therefore, the big fees may not necessarily be the way Liverpool go anyway which would make a squad overhaul easier, if Klopp feels one is necessary.

People point to the squad turnover Klopp had at Dortmund with players coming and going regularly. It’s this type of movement that may not even be possible due to the amount of money each player could cost.

If we listen to the rumours, £20 million for both Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Granit Xhaka would equal £40 million plus the possible outlay of Teixeria would take spending up to just under £80 million for three players.

Over the course of the past few seasons, Liverpool owners have stuck to a plan which has seen them have a maximum net spend of around £30 million in the summer transfer window. If they choose to continue with that model, then the squad overhaul will not be very quick or even possible.

To be able to afford the quality needed at Liverpool, bigger fees are going to be needed to be paid but unlike the last two summer windows where Liverpool sold Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling for big fees, there is not that stand-out player who could move away and pay back some of the transfer outlay.

Does Klopp have enough quality at his disposal?

Coutinho and Firmino are two of the best players at the club currently. (Picture: Getty Images)

But what about the current crop of Liverpool players?

Assessments have been ongoing and players will be decided on by Klopp during this current season. Injuries haven’t helped him, with so many players missing games since he has come in that he has been changing his team on countless occasions, not to mention the number of games Liverpool have had as well.

Adam Bogdan appears to be the first victim of the manager's ruthless judgement, with Danny Ward being recalled from his loan spell at Aberdeen to go straight into the matchday squad ahead of the error-prone back-up 'keeper. Other players may start to come under pressure soon as well.

Question marks still remain about Christian Benteke’s suitability to the Klopp style of play and he is struggling to win the Liverpool fans over at present.

Daniel Sturridge's injury problems continue to be an issue. Joe Allen, even though he is playing extremely well at the minute, has been another one tipped to leave the club.

The likes of James Milner and Adam Lallana certainly offer something with their intensity and pressure but whether they are good enough and contribute enough is a different equation that Klopp needs to work out.

Klopp does still have assessing to do with Divock Origi still sidelined and Danny Ings, who was in great form before his season-ending injury, will both come back and could ease the striking problems and how those players perform will determine how much movement he needs to make in the summer.

Players such as Lazar Marković who is performing well whilst on loan at Fenerbache will also come back into the fold for Klop to determine their involvement.

Klopp hasn't had Ings to call upon after the striker suffered an ACL injury. (Picture: Getty Images)

If you look at the current Liverpool squad there is still a lot of talent in the ranks. Sakho and Lovren seemed to be providing a solid base at the back before the Croatian suffered his unfortunate hamstring injury.

Nathaniel Clyne has been an ever-present in the side in the league and has been quietly impressive whilst Alberto Moreno, with some more defensive work, could easily become one of the best left-backs in the league.

In the centre of the park, captain Jordan Henderson has been excellent whenever he has been available whilst Emre Can has continued his development, with him seeming to possess all of the qualities needed to become a top midfielder in the game.

Roberto Firmino has been impressive since moving into the false nine position and we don’t need to go into detail about Philippe Coutinho and all of his qualities.

Strengthening needed, but can Reds afford extensive summer window?

You feel that Klopp would need to strengthen in the goalkeeping department with Mignolet having fewer and fewer backers with every passing game. Joël Matip has been linked heavily in this window and could provide the new centre-back option with Kolo Touré out of contract at the end of the season.

Gundogan and Xhaka have been linked to fill the central midfield area along with Grujić whilst Liverpool's lack of out-and-out wide players may also be a position that Klopp will look at as well, depending what happens with Marković.

But can we spend another year in transition?

I think you'd agree that Liverpool can’t really afford to have another transition season next year. Certainly the pundits won’t be allowing it with Klopp and his reputation carrying expectation that he will take Liverpool back to the top.

The Reds have quality in their squad, but do they have enough? (Picture: Getty Images)

Many Liverpool fans will also be expecting Liverpool to at least be making the top-four next season with Klopp having brought in his own players and being able to implement his own methods over a full pre-season.

Quality does need to be added to the squad, this being evident based on the inconsistencies in results, problems in front of goal and problems at the other end of the pitch as well. However, quality is already there.

With the right additions, this squad can become contenders again but it may not necessarily be the amount of players brought in than their actual quality.

The current crop have shown flashes of what could be (4-1 away at Manchester City) and with some shrewd movement in the next few windows things could be looking much better at Anfield.