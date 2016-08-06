Daniel Sturridge a doubt for Premier League opener as injury rules him out of Liverpool's weekend friendlies

Daniel Sturridge has suffered the latest in a succession of injury setback's, having been ruled out of Liverpool's friendly against FC Barcelona on Saturday evening with a slight hip problem.

The striker wasn't named in the squad to face Barcelona at Wembley, and won't take part in Sunday's game against Mainz either, with Jürgen Klopp expected to take a different team to the one that plays against Barca.

Despite having an incredible goalscoring record since signing for Liverpool in January 2013, Sturridge's time on L4 has so far been remembered for a string of constant injury problems, which have kept him out for the majority of the past two years.

However, since returning for Klopp last season, the manager has managed to keep him fit and healthy, and he'll be hoping that this hip issue really is a minor thing that he'll get over quickly.

Sturridge is now a doubt for next Sunday's opening Premier League game away to Arsenal, however it was widely thought that he wouldn't have started the game anyway, with Klopp preferring to utilise either Roberto Firmino or Divock Origi in a striking role against one of the league's best teams.

Milner - Messi at Wembley

Firmino has got the nod to start against Barca in London, with Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana behind him, whilst new signing Georginio Wijnaldum partners Emre Can in central midfield, as captain Jordan Henderson is left out of the starting 11.

One particular worry for Liverpool will be Lionel Messi coming up against James Milner, who starts at left-back, however much of the attention during the game will be placed on Luis Suarez, who plays against Liverpool for the first time since leaving the club two years ago.