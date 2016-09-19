Raiola insists Pogba refused Real Madrid to focus on “greater challenge” at Manchester United

With Jose Mourinho as club manager and all the big name signings in the summer, Paul Pogba had made the right decision in rejoining the Red Devils for a world-record transfer worth £89 million.

Manchester United recently suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League and there’s no better time than this for a player to raise a challenge and prove himself.

According to Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, the man who landed both Zlatan Ibrahimović and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the Theatre of Dreams this summer, the former Juventus player refused to join Spanish giants Real Madrid for a bigger test and because the club is "in his heart".

Manchester United showed real interest in Pogba

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the controversial agent said that “Manchester United had no Champions League and weren't champions but they needed us the most” and that the club had been “talking to us for two years about Pogba”.

The club’s second goalkeeping option, Sergio Romero, who is also a client of Raiola, had joined the Old Trafford side last season and the agent admitted that “we had kept the lines of communication open” ever since the completion of that transfer.

Juventus wanted to keep the player despite the interest of other clubs

Raiola told the reporters that “we knew we had interest, we spoke to Juventus, they really wanted to try for the Champions League” so the Turin giants gave “him the No.10 shirt and we said we would give it one more year”.

The Italian-born Dutch football agent then “worked on an exit plan” as he “had two offers from the Premier League and two outside”.

United were in Pogba’s heart

Real Madrid wanted Pogba this summer but his agent insisted that, “United was in his heart, Woodward wanted him at United a year ago and Mourinho had wanted him at Chelsea too, so when the two combined we knew it was right."

The Spanish giants “would have been easier” as they play in the “La Liga and Champions League, but he wanted the greater challenge,” Raiola said.