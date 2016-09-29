Swansea City vs Liverpool Preview: Reds look to mount pressure on Swans boss

Swansea City host Liverpool this weekend, with Francesco Guidolin admitting that defeat for his side could be the end of his short tenure at the club, due to the Swans' poor start to the season.

Jürgen Klopp’s side have been in fine form recently and are looking to continue to climb the table as the Reds look for their fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

And any victory - as well as maintaining their fine recent form - would almost certainly put the final nail in the coffin of the under-fire Swansea manager Guidolin.

A man under pressure, the Italian could be sacked if he fails to get a point at least against the Reds after recent disappointing results.

Saturday's hosts at the Liberty Stadium have won just once match since the opening day of fixtures, picking up one point and only four points from the opening six games overall.

That tally leaves them in 17th place in the table and just three points off the bottom of the table, while Liverpool are in fourth - one point off of second and five off of frontrunners Manchester City.

Team news

Swansea defender Federico Fernandez, who missed their defeat to Manchester City is a doubt as he has a minor groin problem.

Winger Nathan Dyer is out for the game due to an ankle injury, but otherwise Swansea have no absentees.

Dejan Lovren missed Liverpool’s emphatic win over Hull City last weekend, but the centre-back is in contention to start the game this weekend, likely to replace Ragnar Klavan.

Belgium striker Divock Origi picked up a foot injury this week and is a doubt, which could allow Danny Ings to make the bench - while Loris Karius will start in goal.

Statistics

Swansea’s victory against the Reds last season is their only win in the last nine meetings between the two sides.

However, Liverpool have only won once at Swansea in five attempts in the Premier League.

A defeat for Swansea would be their first back-to-back home league losses in 12 months.

Klopp's men have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight league matches.