Timothy Fosu-Mensah pens new Manchester United contract

Young defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has signed a new contract at Manchester United, extending his stay until 2020 with an optional additional season.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut at Old Trafford last season under Louis van Gaal, impressing first as a substitute against Arsenal and then in future games, including the Manchester derby.

While the rise of Marcus Rashford is far greater than that of Fosu-Mensah, the Dutchman's quality has shown through despite making the jump from under-21 level, where he excelled, to senior level.

This season, chances have been limited with Antonio Valencia cementing his place as first-choice right-back and Ashley Young used as his stand-in when necessary. However, Jose Mourinho handing a new deal to the youngster, only days after fellow academy graduate Sam Johnstone extended his stay at the club until 2018, is positive for both player and club.

Fosu-Mensah "delighted" with faith shown in him

With 12 senior appearances under his belt at just 18, Fosu-Mensah's future is bright. Chances this season are now needed, though. The composure the defender has shown on the ball, as well as an astonishing physique for an 18-year-old, has brought suggestions that he could, in future, convert to a defensive midfielder.

Mourinho described Fosu-Mensah as a "young player with great potential," speaking of his pleasure about the new deal to the club's offical website. "I am delighted at the progress he [Fosu-Mensah] has made so far," Mourinho continued.

"It is clear to see that he is learning every day in training and there will be plenty of opportunities for him as the season continues," the United boss concluded.

Fosu-Mensah, meanwhile, said he was "delighted" at extending his Old Trafford stay. Having joined in 2014, moving from his home country the Netherlands, Fosu-Mensah has "enjoyed every minute since I joined this great club."

Mourinho promises chances for Fosu-Mensah

With ambition, the Dutchman said he wants to "continue the progress that I feel I have made so far." Adding to what Mourinho said, Fosu-Mensah said that he is "learning every day from the manager and the coaching staff. I appreciate the trust that the club has in me and I want to repay that with my performances on the pitch."



After Mourinho's statement of intent to start Fosu-Mensah this season, United fans will be hoping to see one of their finest young talents given a chance, as well as others knocking on the first team door such as Axel Tuanzebe.