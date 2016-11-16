Manchester United international watch: Four Red Devils involved in England's draw against Spain

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera made his international debut in Spain’s 2-2 draw against England at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The Spaniard came off the bench for the away side, replacing Thiago Alcantara just before the hour after his club teammate, Juan Mata was substituted off at the break.

England let lead slip

At the half time interval, an England side including Jesse Lingard in its starting XI held a 1-0 lead thanks to Adam Lallana’s early penalty, with Jamie Vardy doubling the home team’s advantage just three minutes into second half.

Lingard wore the number ten shirt for the Three Lions and also played in that advanced central role, despite predominantly featuring on the wing for Jose Mourinho’s United side thus far this term.

He was joined by fellow United academy product Marcus Rashford in the 67th-minute, who replaced goalscorer Vardy.

The attacker didn’t have the best of nights as he endeavoured to extend England’s advantage in the closing stages, but it didn’t look like it would matter too much as the home side closed in on the victory.

However, with the game drawing to a close, Mata’s half-time replacement – Iago Aspas – curled a left-footed strike into the top corner in the 89th-minute.

Spain took advantage of England’s vulnerability and levelled the score in 96th-minute. United fans would have been frustrated to see Isco shoot through goalkeeper Tom Heaton’s legs for the goal after the Burnley goalkeeper produced a masterclass to keep United out in a 0-0 draw just a few weeks ago.

Herrera angers Dier

None of the four United players on show performed spectacularly well, but Herrera caught the eye – or the face, according to one Tottenham Hotspur midfielder – for another reason.

The tenacious Spaniard was alleged by Spurs’ Eric Dier to have elbowed him in the face late on, enfuriating the English midfielder.

Dier said of the incident: “I don't need him to apologise. I'll see him soon."

United will welcome Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs to Old Trafford on December 11, with the midfield battle between Herrera and Dier now set to be particularly intriguing.