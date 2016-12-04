Bournemouth 4-3 Liverpool: Reds' ratings as Cherries stun Klopp's men

Liverpool lost for just the second time this season, throwing away a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 in stoppage-time to a stunning turnaround from Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

The Reds were on top for much of the game, but a meltdown in the second-half caused Jürgen Klopp and co. just his second Premier League defeat this season, which leaves them third in the table, four points off the top.

The German was missing centre-back Joel Matip, due to an ankle injury, striker Daniel Sturridge and attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho. But how did those who did feature fare?

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Loris Karius – 4 – The German made a horrendous error leading to Bournemouth winning the game in late on, spilling Steve Cook's shot straight into the path of Nathan Ake. He made some good saves throughout the game, but has now conceded five goals from the last eight shots on target and was also guilty of letting Ryan Fraser's goal beat him too easily.

Nathaniel Clyne – 6 – Got forward a lot and when he could but was part of the leaky back four. Should have had an assist when Divock Origi fired wide from his pinpoint low cross early on.

Lucas Leiva – 5 – Had a big job filling in for Joel Matip and did not do it well. The Brazilian did not have a good partnership with Lovren and that led to the second-half downfall.

Dejan Lovren – 4 – The Croatian looked lost without Matip today. Was at fault for the penalty after letting Fraser in and generally had a second-half to forget.

James Milner – 6 – Gave away the penalty that allowed Bournemouth to get back into the game, by being made to make an unnecessary tackle. Hard working as ever, but was caught out for the second goal.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson – 6 – Played an excellent ball to Origi for Liverpool's second goal and commanded much of the game. However the midfield and defence crumbled under the pressure and he didn't do enough to keep a lid on the game.

Emre Can – 7 – The German provided a fantastic assist for Mane’s opening goal and then scored a brilliant goal himself, which should’ve ensured all three points. But when the Cherries got back in the game late on, he lost his way.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 5 – Another game where the Dutchman has hardly imposed himself. Seemed to be a ghost in the second-half as he didn’t create much but didn’t do much defensively either. Looked good at times when Liverpool were on top, but not in it enough outside of those spells.

Attackers

Sadio Mane – 8 – A brilliant game for the Senegalese today as he scored one and got one assist. As soon as he came off, Liverpool's creative spark died and hardly any chances were created.

Roberto Firmino – 5 – Didn’t look good in his new position to accommodate Origi. Hardly had a chance and was anonymous for much of the game. An off-day for the Brazilian.

Divock Origi – 7 – Three goals in three games for Origi now. Missed a sitter when it was goalless, but scored a brilliant goal to put the Reds two goals up. The Belgian had a huge opportunity to win it late on from a corner but cleared the crossbar with his attempt.

Substitutes

Adam Lallana – 6 – Good to see the Englishman back in the side, but could not influence the game in any way. Nevertheless, Lallana will be a key player going into the busy Christmas period, especially with Coutinho's injury.