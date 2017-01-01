Watford 1-4 Tottenham: Dominant display sees Alli and Kane grab braces

Tottenham Hotspur kicked off the New Year with flying colours as they thrashed Watford 1-4. The Lilywhites' coherent display was aided by poor defending from an injury plagued Watford, allowing English duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli to get two goals each.

A dominant first half performance put Tottenham 3-0 up and allowed them to ease into the game in the second half as they face Chelsea next.

Team news

Watford's injury problems got worst before the game even started as Camilo Zúniga picked up a problem in the warm up which lead to striker Odion Ighalo being called into the team.

Meanwhile Tottenham Hotspur were without Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker who were both serving suspensions after they picked up their fifth yellow cards against Southampton.

Dominant start for Spurs

The visitors had the first shot at goal when Heung Min Son found himself in space but it drew an easy save from Heuralho Gomes. Tottenham then had a penalty appeal as Christian Eriksen's shot in the 10th minute hit Etienne Capoue's hand which was high above his head, leading to the shot going wide.

Spurs continued to attempt to break Watford's lines as their center backs attempted long passes to Dele Alli, Son and Harry Kane, however the rainy conditions didn't allow the tactic to work as effectively as it cause the ball to bounce awkwardly.

Pochettino's men continued to control the game as they came close again as a neat passing move finished with Danny Rose scoffing his shot wide.

Start of a goal frenzy

Spurs continued to apply pressure with Eriksen's effort forcing Gomes to push his shot over the bar and within minutes Tottenham hit the cross bar as Dele Alli attempted to chip the ball over Gomes. Just moments later they finally broke the dead lock as Kieran Trippier's stunning pass into the box found the Harry Kane who slotted the ball over Gomes into the back of the net.

Tottenham then scored their second goal just past the half an hour mark as Trippier's cross on the half volley found Kane who fought his way past Watford's two defenders to slot the ball into the top corner.

Watford then missed an opportunity to bring themselves back into the game as Spurs' poor defending from Watford's free kick nearly found Troy Deeney but was blocked by Kane. Wishing minted Tottenham looked to put the cane to bed as Eriksen's free kick met Son who attempt a half Volley but dragged the shot wide.

With only four minutes left of the half, the White Hart Lane outfit put the game to bed as Younes Kaboul's clearance met Dele Alli who converted the chance. The Englishman found the net again on the other side of the half as his shot from the left side of the box found the back of the net.

Second half sees both teams find the net

Watford had their first clear shot at goal as Ighalo's attempt to shoot across goal into the top corner went wide. Kane then had a free kick just out side the area to try to get his second Premier League hat-trick. However, his shot was pushed wide by Gomes.

Watford's best chance of the game came when Hugo Lloris spilt a Troy Deeney cross after Jerome Sinclair ran into him. Luckily the whistle was blown for the foul before the the ball crossed the line, even so Eric Dier were sprinted back quick enough to clear the ball.

Watford finally found the back of the net after Tottenham failed to clear a free kick. No player looked committed into clearing the call as it bounced around the front of goal resulting in ex-spur Younes Kaboul poking the ball over the line.