Rio Ferdinand frustrated at lack of appreciation for Rooney

Wayne Rooney had recently equalled Sir Bobby Charlton’s 249 goals for Manchester United and former club centre-back, Rio Ferdinand, is absolutely frustrated at the way people are criticising the England captain’s performances.

Rio thinks Wayne is better appreciated abroad

The former England international, who is currently doing punditry work at BT Sport, had shown his total frustration after United’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool saying that "Wayne Rooney gets more [positive] attention abroad than he does in his own country."

Ferdinand is angered by such an attitude towards Manchester United and England captain

With 249 goals for the Red Devils, the striker is a single goal away from becoming the club’s top goal scorer of all time.

When asked if the fans’ reaction makes him angry, he said "it does, yeah" as "there’s no appreciation. There’s no real appreciation of a player that is playing at the top, top, top end of his game" and Rooney is "producing big performances year in, year out” and his consistency is “on another level and we're still looking for chinks in his armour".

Rio wants local fans to learn from the fans in other countries

Ferdinand is convinced that stars in other countries receive a better appreciation, something for the local fans to learn from in order to improve the English football domestically and internationally.

Rio urged the fans to "appreciate what we have" because "other countries do it so much better than us, and we always look for the negative rather than the positive" and he thinks "we need to follow their lead a little bit more".

Manchester United travel to the Britannia Stadium to face Stoke City in the Premier League next Saturday, in what could be another chance for Wayne Rooney to break the record and become Manchester United’s all-time top scorer.