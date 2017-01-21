Manchester United player ratings from frustrating 1-1 draw at Stoke City

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer as he rescued a point in the dying minutes at the Stoke City.

After being behind for over an hour thanks to a David de Gea own goal, Rooney's stunning free-kick levelled the scoreline in the 94th minute.

The Red Devils extended their unbeaten run to 17 games, but Jose Mourinho will be disappointed that his side left the Potteries without all three points after dominating the encounter after they went a goal behind.

The defence

Goalkeeper - David de Gea - 6: De Gea may be attributed the own goal that saw United fall behind, but there was very little he could've realistically done about it. As Juan Mata deflected Erik Pieters' cross, the Spaniard had precious little reaction time to keep it out of the back of his net. Besides that, de Gea had very little to do as United dominated, although he did make a smart save to deny Xherdan Shaqiri.

Right-back - Antonio Valencia - 6: Described recently as the best right-back in the world by manager Jose Mourinho, Valencia struggled to live up to his billing. Never shy to venture forward, the Ecuadorian spent most of the match in the Stoke half, but could never provide the kind of delivery that led to a clear-cut United chance. The goal conceded came down his side of the field, but was the fault of playmaker Mata not tracking his runner.

Centre-back - Phil Jones - 6: The impressive Englishman had very little to do on a lively afternoon in Stoke. Despite initial pressure from Mark Hughes' side, after the early goal, Jones spent the majority of the match in the opposition half, which highlights the lack of options Stoke were afforded by United's dominance.

Centre-back - Chris Smalling - 5: The captain for the day looked rather uncomfortable with the pressure that Stoke put on him. For the majority of the game, there was very little defensive work to do, but his distribution was negatively influenced by the high-pressure game that was applied, similarly to last week's draw against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Left-back - Daley Blind - 5: The Dutchman replaced the more defensive-minded Matteo Darmian, but struggled to deliver the quality that was required. His runs down the left hand side helped United get into dangerous areas, but his delivery was, for the most part, abysmal. Either far too close to Stoke keeper Lee Grant, or nowhere near close enough to a United head, the added height in the side was not capitalised upon by an underwhelming performance from both full-backs.

The midfield

Defensive-midfielder - Ander Herrera - 5: Not in his natural position, Herrera yet again struggled to positively influence the game. Replicating Michael Carrick is nearly impossible, but the Spaniard came nowhere near providing the level of control that the veteran Englishman does. The frenetic start came from the lack of composure showed on the ball by Herrera, who struggled to cope with the pressure put on him by Stoke midfielders Glenn Whelan, Charlie Adam and Joe Allen. He let fly on many an occasion from 30 yards out when there were clearly better options in attack, which summed up a generally poor performance from the usually excellent Herrera.

Centre-midfielder - Marouane Fellaini - 6: The big Belgian led the United press that came into good effect once they had fallen behind. He was the first to be hauled off in a triad of Mourinho substitutions but didn't do much wrong throughout his stay on the Bet365 Stadium turf. He tested Lee Grant with a languid header, but couldn't use his strength and aerial ability like he did last week, as United focused more on playing ground football with slick passing, rather than going route one.

Centre-midfielder - Paul Pogba - 5: The Frenchman didn't really recover from his horror show against Liverpool at Old Trafford last week. He was another United player that struggled to live with the pressing intensity of the Stoke midfield, often surrendering possession in the middle of the park. His direct passing threatened to cause issues but far too often the Red Devils couldn't capitalise upon the second ball.

The attack

Right-winger - Juan Mata - 2: Mata had his worst game in a United shirt. He didn't track the run of Stoke full-back Erik Pieters, and he deflected his cross into De Gea into the back of the net. This defensive horror show was followed by poor attacking movement and a lack of width as he drifted in-field to make the United attack down the right very predictable. Replacing the pacey and direct Anthony Martial, Mata simply couldn't provide the same threat that the Frenchman has been displaying of late. The tip of the iceberg came when Zlatan Ibrahimovic played him through, yet Mata couldn't find the target from eight yards out when it looked harder to miss.

Left-winger - Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 8: Despite missing a chance that could've yielded a far earlier United goal, the Armenian was by far the most dangerous United player on his 28th birthday. His deceptive pace caused huge problems for Glen Johnson and the whole of the defence, as Mkhitaryan appeared in gaps all over the pitch. His gliding run through the whole Stoke side provided Ibrahimovic with a golden chance, but the big Swede didn't choose to shoot. He can feel unlucky that he was substituted late on for the uninspiring Jesse Lingard.

Striker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5: The Premier League's joint top-scorer was unable to add to his impressive goal tally in Stoke. Isolated for large parts until the Reds fell behind, his link-up play was very close to giving United great opportunities, but he struggled to link up with his fellow attacking players. He was caught offside a lot and wasn't sniffing the danger of the second ball that has been such a deadly part of his game throughout his career. His decision to not shoot from 10 yards out when played through by Mkhitaryan was strange from a striker who is usually so ruthless inside the 18-yard-box.

The substitutes

Marcus Rashford - 7: His pace and dynamism changed the game, which only made Jose Mourinho's decision to leave Anthony Martial at home all the more peculiar. Glen Johnson simply didn't have the legs to cope with the trickery and skill displayed by the promising Englishman.

Wayne Rooney - 9: A record-breaking moment for the skipper, and a goal befitting of an illustrious career. He was immediately creative and incisive off the bench, bringing a new dimension to the United attack. He has saved United many times throughout his 12-and-a-half year tenure at Old Trafford, and 250 goals later he's still saving points for the Red Devils. One of his most memorable strikes, Rooney blasted a free-kick from the inside-left into the top corner in thunderous fashion, leaving Lee Grant with no chance of stopping it.

Jesse Lingard - 3: Lingard has lost all momentum since he played so magnificently at The Hawthorns against West Bromwich Albion. After that match, Lingard has failed to live up to his potential, offering up a hugely one-dimensional attacking arsenal. A refusal to take on Pieters, or in fact any defender he came up against, made his play woefully predictable, leading to an inevitable sideways or backwards pass.