Ashley Young asks to leave on loan

Manchester United winger Ashley Young, who has seen his game time hit a minimum this season, has personally asked Jose Mourinho if he could go out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Young asks for permission to leave

Young, who joined Manchester United from Aston Villa in 2011, has won three trophies since joining, being the Premier League, FA Cup and the Community Shield.

But in the current season his last Premier League appearance came last year, against Swansea City in November. Mourinho has spoken publicly about how much he dislikes leaving out Young, due to his work ethic and general popularity around the club, but admitted there was nowhere in his side for Young to start.

As a result of his lack of games so far this season, the former Watford and Aston Villa man has openly asked if he can be sent on loan for the remainder of the season to ensure game time. The 31-year-old, former England international is reportedly drawing interest from the MLS and China and Premier League clubs: Swansea, Crystal Palace, Watford, West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United are believed to be monitoring the situation.

Mourinho unsure on what to do

Not very often do football fans see Jose Mourinho hesitant in decision making, but with the request of Ashley Young to leave on loan until the summer, Mourinho is in limbo as to whether allow this request or deny Young the opportunity of more game time.

It is believed that the Portuguese sees Young as being a vital part of the team when it comes to the UEFA Europa League and FA Cup runs that they are currently enjoying. With the race for top four heating up, the ability to rotate a starting XI - when playing on multiple fronts - could be key in securing Champions League football for next season.