Watford midfielder Adlene Guedioura reportedly makes Hull City switch

Premier League strugglers, Hull City look to have acquired the services of Adlene Guedioura for a fee believed to be in the region of £3million.

The Algerian international has been far from a regular in the plans of Watford boss, Walter Mazzarri this season. He has only featured 12 times in the Premier League for the Hertfordshire side. He also appeared in both of their FA Cup ties, including yesterday’s 2-0 defeat at Millwall.

Surpless to requirements?

Given the lack of action the midfielder has seen this term it will come as no surprise to some that Mazzarri has decided that he no longer has a future as Vicarage Road. Although the timing may seem strange given that he was one of Watford’s leading lights in that dismal showing at the New Den just 24 hours ago.

This move could mean one of two things os possible. Either Mazzarri is happy with the numbers he has available in the central midfield area or he is planning a busy day on Deadline Day tomorrow.

Hull will be Guedioura’s fifth club in English football after spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace before moving to Vicarage Road on a permanent basis after two successful loan spells. The 31-year-old had signed a three-year contract in February 2015.

A busy day ahead?

As far as Watford fans are concerned, attention will now focus on what could promise to be a rather busy transfer Deadline Day tomorrow. Along with the departure of Guedioura, rumours that Odion Ighalo may be on his way to China persist. If money is to be spent most fans would hope to see attacking areas strengthened as the team has looked distinctly goal shy in recent weeks, yesterday’s cup tie being a prime example.

And of course, as if last minute transfers weren’t enough there is the small matter of a trip to Arsenal tomorrow night, too.