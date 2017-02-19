FA Cup quarter-final draw: Lincoln to face Sutton or Arsenal as Chelsea host Manchester United

Non-league Lincoln City will face the winners of the tie between Sutton United and Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals after the last eight draw was made on Sunday evening.

Sutton made to wait to learn opponents

Sean Raggett's 89th-minute header sealed an incredible, and historic, 1-0 win away at Burnley, which made them the Imps the first non-league team since Queens Park Rangers in 1914 to make this stage of the competition.

And the next chapter of their scarcely-believable FA Cup campaign could see them contest an all-non-league affair, though Sutton are first required to beat an out-of-form yet heavily-favoured Arsenal side at Gander Green Lane in front of the cameras on Monday.

Sutton would be the lowest-ranked team still in the competition if they can edge past the under-fire Gunners, who have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, given they sit 17th in the Vanarama National League. The U's are 104 places lower in the footballing ladder than Arsenal.

Fifth-tier Lincoln are the current leaders of the National League and became the first non-league since 1985 to knock four league clubs out of this competition in a single campaign with their defeat of Burnley.

Danny Cowley's charges will relish a trip to either of their next round opponents, whether they are handed a trip to non-league rivals Sutton or a rare visit to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsene Wenger's side.

Manager Cowley, upon learning the draw, told BT Sport: "You never know in football. Obviously it’s a great draw. We wish Sutton all the best tomorrow and I genuinely hope that they can do it. If they can, then fantastic. If not then we will obviously play Arsenal."

"It's a win-win," Cowley continued. "We obviously play Sutton for a chance in the semi-finals or a fantastic tie away at Arsenal. It’s completely surreal. You feel like you're going to wake up at any moment. It's been a great journey and the players deserve this. It's them that have carried us. It's been fantastic."

Chelsea face off against former manager

In the draw's other stand-out tie, Premier League leaders Chelsea host rivals and reigning FA Cup champions Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in a mouthwatering showdown.

The Blues overcame Paul Lambert's resilient Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round as Pedro and Diego Costa powered them into the next stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Manchester United came from behind to beat Blackburn Rovers on Sunday at Ewood Park thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as they look to become the outright most successful team in this competition.

After last year's triumph, they have currently won the FA Cup as many times as Arsenal - both on 12 - with the trip to Chelsea also meaning former manager Jose Mourinho returns to his former club again, having lost 4-0 in south west London back in September.

Another London derby for Spurs

Elsewhere, League One side Millwall will be tasked with taking a fourth successive Premier League scalp as they travel to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Shaun Cummings' 90th-minute winner sealed Saturday's home win over Leicester City although the Lions finished with 10 men, following wins at The Den over Bournemouth and Watford.

Their opponents Spurs - looking to end a silverware drought that stretches back to 2008 - have already won a London derby after they eased to a 3-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage thanks to Harry Kane's hat-trick earlier on Sunday.

Boro to host City or Huddersfield

Middlesbrough will meanwhile host the winners of the replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town.

Boro edged arguably the fifth-round's most enthralling tie, beating Oxford United 3-2 after the League One club had come from two goals down to draw level at the Riverside Stadium.

Cristhian Stuani's late effort secured their passage but they must wait until Tuesday 28 February to learn of their quarter-final opponents after Pep Guardiola's City drew 0-0 with Championship play-off hopefuls Huddersfield away from home.

All four quarter-final ties will be played over the weekend of the 10th-13th March 2017. Confirmation as to which games will be televised will follow in the coming days.

FA Cup draw in full

(6) Chelsea vs Manchester United (3)

(5) Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town or Manchester City (7)

(2) Tottenham Hotspur vs Millwall (8)

(4) Sutton United or Arsenal vs Lincoln City (1)

(ball numbers in brackets)