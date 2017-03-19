Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton: Eriksen and Alli make it 10 on the bounce for Spurs at home

Tottenham Hotspur made it 10 successive Premier League home wins on Sunday afternoon after they defeated a spirited Southampton side 2-1 at White Hart Lane.

First-half goals from Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli from the penalty spot sent Mauricio Pochettino's men well on the way to victory at half-time.

The Saints though never gave up in the game and they got back into the game early in the second half when James Ward-Prowse's strike halved the deficit.

Spurs though defended really well after that and they managed to see out the victory to remain 10 points behind leaders Chelsea in second place.

Spurs dominated early on with Eriksen opening the scoring within 15 minutes

On a day were Spurs really needed someone to step up and take the match by the scruff of the neck, they got just that as Eriksen showed his class from the start of the game.

The midfielder played a fantastic through ball to Son Heung-min, who was through on goal early on but he saw his shot well-saved by Fraser Forster.

It only denied the inevitable though as Eriksen scored a fantastic goal from the edge of the box when he was given the ball by Moussa Dembele to give Spurs exactly what they wanted, an early goal.

It could have been two soon after when an Eriksen corner found Toby Alderweireld in the box but the defender saw his goalbound header brilliantly saved by Forster.

Gabbiadini went off injured while Alli doubled Spurs lead from the penalty spot

Then came a minute in a game that changed everything after the half-hour mark. Manolo Gabbiadini went within inches of getting an equaliser for the Saints after his fantastic shot hit the sidenetting.

Unfortunately though for the Saints the in-form striker had to go off injured after this strike which was exactly what they didn't need.

Straight from the Saints chance, Spurs went down the other end and doubled their lead from the penalty spot. Alli went down under the challenge of Steven Davies and referee Andre Marriner pointed to the penalty spot.

Alli stepped up to take it himself and confidently slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net to put his side two goals in front.

The visitors almost got back in the game before half-time when a thunderous strike from Cedric Soares forced Hugo Lloris into making a brilliant diving save to keep it out and preserve his side's two goal lead at the break.

Ward-Prowse got a goal back for the Saints early in the second half

The start of the second half was much different as it was clear that Saints manager Claude Puel said something to his side as they came out quick at the start of the second half and managed to get back into the game.

Ward-Prowse celebrated his England call-up by scoring seven minutes into the second half after Alderweireld failed to clear a Ryan Bertrand cross.

After the goal though Pochettino's side defended extremely well to preserve their lead even when the Saints piled forward looking for an equaliser.

Spurs held on to claim their tenth successive Premier League win

They could even have added a third goal before the end of the game when Vincent Janssen, on as a second-half substitute, bulldosed his way through the Saints defence but saw his powerful shot saved by Forster.

It didn't matter though as Spurs held on for yet another crucial win as they try and obtain a top four spot this season which at the minute they are doing a good job of achieving.