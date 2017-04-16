Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Red Devils dispatch of league leaders

Manchester United gained revenge on Premier League leaders Chelsea with a comfortable 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera helped United to close the gap to fourth-placed Manchester City to four points, with the Red Devils having a game in hand.

United earned just their seventh home win of the season ahead of a run-in plagued with fixture congestion and difficult away trips to their top of the table rivals.

The defence

David de Gea - 7: The Spaniard's return to the side couldn't have been any quieter, with Chelsea's toothless attack never threatening de Gea.

Antonio Valencia - 8: As per usual, Valencia was an outstanding performer for the Red Devils. His powerful running drove the team forward, while he was too strong for the Chelsea attack all afternoon. His interplay with the other forwards was far too good for the Chelsea defence to handle.

Eric Bailly - 8: The Ivorian made Diego Costa look decidedly average all game long. His composure and physicality neutralised the threat of the Spaniard, giving grateful goalkeeper De Gea an afternoon as a spectator.

Marcos Rojo - 7: Rojo's resurgence at centre-back continued with another solid showing against Antonio Conte's title favourites. The Argentinian displayed a no-nonsense attitude to defending, ensuring the ball was never in a position of danger. The quality of distribution he demonstrated would've impressed Mourinho.

Matteo Darmian - 7: Responding well to his second consecutive start, Darmian put in an impressive display against Chelsea. The Italian never looked in any defensive danger and got himself into good positions to aid the attack.

The midfield

Ander Herrera - 9: A man of the match display from the Spaniard showed his vast improvement under Mourinho. Tasked with man marking Eden Hazard, Herrera never gave him a break, and completely nullified the threat the Belgian possesses. His pinpoint through pass set up the first goal, and his effort from the edge box was deflected into the back of the net to secure victory for United.

Marouane Fellaini - 7: The Belgian didn't hesitate to get stuck into Chelsea. His physical presence in the midfield couldn't be matched by Nemanja Matic or N'golo Kanté, who both struggled to contain Fellaini.

Paul Pogba - 8: The Frenchman finally stepped up in a big game, and out-shined his midfield rival Kanté. His break-up play was on a different level to what he had previously shown, but Pogba's masterful passing range and ability to spread the play was just as evident as ever.

Ashley Young - 7: United's skipper for the day put in an industrious display on the left wing. Despite wasting two chances, Young chased every ball displaying an impeccable work-rate, as well as contributing to attacks going forward.

The Attack

Jesse Lingard - 8: In a new role behind the striker, Lingard put in one of his best displays for United, demonstrating why he deserved his new contract. He didn't give the Chelsea defenders a moment's peace with his persistent pressing. The pace he and Rashford possess helped them link up throughout the game before he was substituted.

Marcus Rashford - 9: The United and England starlet stepped up in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimović. He dominated proceedings, constantly harassing the Chelsea defence. Always a threat in behind, Rashford put in his best display of the season as he dominated an unstable Chelsea back-line. His finish for the first goal showed the maturity he would need to be a regular starter for United.

Substitutes:

Michael Carrick - 7: Brought on to stabilise the team after the introduction of Cesc Fabregas, it was a typical Carrick display. Always in control, Carrick reduced the tempo of the play and put United in cruise control.

Zlatan Ibrahimović - 7: Brought on for the final ten minutes, the big Swede received a well-earned rest after a hectic season. He broke up the play, winning a number of fouls to take time out of the game and help United towards a well-deserved win.