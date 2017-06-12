Report: Mourinho convinces Morata of Man Utd move, offer to Real Madrid expected soon

José Mourinho has convinced Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to join him at Manchester United, according to multiple reports.

Mourinho handed the Spanish forward his debut for the La Liga giants seven years ago and it now seems that the United boss has successfully persuaded the 24-year-old to join forces once more this summer. The player has reportedly already agreed personal terms with United.

Morata “important” to Mourinho

Spanish outlet Marca reports that Morata, who struggled for game time with Zinedine Zidane’s Real last term despite scoring 20 goals, was directly told by Mourinho that he “will be important" at United.

However, in order to convince the striker of just how key a part he could play with United in next season’s Premier League, the 54-year-old coach has spoken with Morata regarding issues such as the quality of the Red Devils’ team, the role he would play and how he has helped the player in the past.

Morata is said to have become disillusioned with his role at Los Blancos, often playing only when others above him in the attacking pecking order are in need of a rest.

Therefore, Mourinho has assured the player that he will be used as a “reference point” in attack. It is also said that the former Chelsea boss has recognised Morata’s evolution as a striker, who he now sees as a genuine number nine having started out as a winger under the Portuguese coach.

Mourinho reminds player of his first contract

Morata seems to have held Mourinho in high regard for some time before this transfer move, the manager having awarded the player with his first professional contract while they were together at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

The United boss has since reminded the player of that contract in his bid to sign him this summer, and has also told Morata of his desire to win the Premier League while highlighting his ambition to secure the Champions League over the longer term.

Some of United’s Spanish players, namely Ander Herrera and David de Gea, have also helped to convince the player of the Red Devils’ quality. The club are now said to be preparing an offer of around €70m, but Marca states that Real are hoping for up to €90m.