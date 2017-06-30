Pogba: Killing people is not Islam, it has no religion

Paul Pogba has stated that killing has no religion following a series of terrorist incidents in England in the last couple of months, he told Esquire Magazine.

The Manchester United midfielder, a devout Muslim himself, encouraged people to continue to stand against terrorism.

Pogba distances Islam from terror

Last month, the 24-year-old and his Red Devils teammates played the Europa League final just two days after 22 people were killed after an Ariana Grande concert in central Manchester by a Salman Abedi, who it was claimed carried out the attack out of ‘a love of Islam.’

However, although Pogba admitted that it was “a very difficult moment,” he also stressed that to kill a human being is “something crazy” and he didn’t “want to put a religion on it.” The former Juventus man also said, “this is not Islam and everybody knows that.”

He continued to say that “you cannot give up” and “we can’t let them get in our heads – we have to fight for it.”

Pogba added that “sad things happen in life but you cannot stop living” and stated, “you cannot kill a human being.”

Pre-season imminent for Pogba and teammates

Like his United teammates, Pogba is currently enjoying a post-season break but will be due to return to the club soon as José Mourinho’s side up their preparations for the 2017/18 season.

During his break and just one week after the Europa League final, in which Pogba scored the opener in a 2-0 win over Ajax, the France international visited Mecca as part of a religious pilgrimage. He also impressed in an international friendly against England and in mid-June, he co-hosted a charity match alongside his former Juventus teammate, Juan Cuadrado.

Pogba’s words on Islam and his philanthropic and religious actions in the summer break were pretty admirable, but going into the new campaign, he conceded that “we can always be better and we’re learning,” although he also stressed that winning three trophies was the most important thing.

United’s number six had a decent first season back at Old Trafford, having left for Juventus on a free transfer in 2012. He scored nine goals and registered five assists last term but as he said himself, he will be hoping to improve next term.