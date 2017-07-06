Opinion: Riyad Mahrez will struggle to find his way in to Arsenal's new system

Similar to last year, Arsenal have been linked with the Algerian international Riyad Mahrez who plays for Leicester City.

Following the back end of the memorable 2015/16 season for the foxes, Mahrez was strongly linked to a move across to North London, but negotiations broke down and the forward remained at Leicester.

Recently, there have been reports suggesting that Arsenal have stepped up in their pursuit for the Algerian's signature. Arsenal are beginning to build a firece attack after they unveiled the signing of Lacazette from Lyon.

However, there a lot of pointers which would indicate this to be a bad move, alongside some pointers which suggest the opposite, of course.

Arsenal's new system

Since the Gunners hit a bad spell of form midway through their last campaign, Arsene Wenger switched to a new formation. The formation favours two wingers and two wing backs.

Of course, the two wide forward positions will be vacated by the two star players, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Mahrez could adapt to the wing-back role, but that requires heavy defensive duties which is one of the few things that have eluded him over the years.

Strengthening the attack

Had I been writing this a few weeks ago, it would be a completely different situation but given Arsenal's recent signing of Alexandre Lacazette, it only damages Riyad's case.

If it wasn't the arrival of the French striker, Alexis Sanchez could easily vacate the central role, with Mahrez and Ozil taking up the wide positions and things would all go swimmingly, but that's not the case. However, I'm sure this problem is one that Arsenal fans will enjoy having.

So, how could Mahrez find his way in to the Arsenal team?

Back to the basics

The 4-2-3-1 formation is what would suit Mahrez and Arsenal the most. The formation which all Arsenal fans wanted to bury in the back of their mind.

Granted, the formation will get the best out of Mahrez and potentially Ozil too, but for every positive you find with the formation, there are two negatives.

Besides, as the old saying goes, why fix something that hasn't been broken? The 3-4-3 formation made Arsenal great again, as they've only lost one game since switching in April.