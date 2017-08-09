Arsenal vs Leicester Preview: Which side can start the season with three points?

The Premier League returns for the 2017/18 season after a summer with little international football and the opening game sees Arsenal host Leicester City on Friday night. 

The Foxes, with new permanent boss Craig Shakespeare, will be itching to get their first ever win at the Emirates Stadium while the Gunners look to start Arsene Wenger's 22nd season at the club with a win. The bright lights of the top flight return for another action-packed season and all eyes will be on North London for the curtain raiser.

Big-name signings and possible departures

Both sides have been active in this summer's transfer window with notable arrivals but must be prepared for the potential departures of certain high-profile players. To the relief of many Arsenal supporters, their side have finally put their foot down in the transfer market and began to sign players that are of a high quality.

Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette have already begun to make names for themselves in the red half of North London after signing from Schalke and Lyon respectively. The former particularly impressed in the Community Shield where he scored an 82nd-minute equaliser as the Gunners went on to collect the silver shield after a winning on penalties, in the new ABBA system. Lacazette impressed fans in the annual Emirates Cup as he scored against Sevilla to open his Arsenal account. The Frenchman hit the post in the Community Shield in a game where he showed small glimpses of justifying the £46.5 million price tag. But it was Kolasinac who stole the show as he got on the scoresheet. He signed for free in a transfer that could turn out to be the bargain of the summer.

But there are no prizes for guessing which Gunners forward is the subject of transfer interest from some of Europe's biggest sides. With just a year left on his contract, Alexis Sanchez could leave the Emirates for free next summer but they are still very much committed to keeping the Chilean. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are two of the clubs allegedly courting the signature of the 28-year-old and it is still up in the air as to whether he wants to stay or leave during this window.

Leicester have been busy themselves this summer and have already confirmed the signings of five new players, three of which are expected to improve the starting eleven. Harry Maguire of relegated Hull was brought in for around £12 million (plus add-ons) and has already caught the eye of the Foxes faithful throughout pre-season with his confidence on the ball and competent defending. Many Hull fans have since said that the 24-year-old should have received a call-up for the England squad last term, Leicester also signed his Tigers teammate, Eldin Jakupovic. 

One signing that raised the eyebrows of football fans across Europe was that of Vicente Iborra from Spanish outfit, Sevilla. The defensive midfielder brings solidity to the middle of the park as well as a brilliant passing range but may take a few months to adapt to life in England.

Highly-rated youngster Kelechi Iheanacho recently completed a £25 million move from Manchester City and is already being considered by many as a contender for Premier League signing of the summer. He got an assist in his first game for the Foxes, a friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach, as he unselfishly squared the ball to Jamie Vardy who passed the ball into the empty net.

However, the ongoing transfer saga of Riyad Mahrez may still be far from over as Inter Milan have reportedly shown interest in signing the Algerian after Roma ended theirs. While many of his performances were below par last term, every Leicester fan knows exactly what he is capable of and the 26-year-old has already shown samples of his textbook magic in pre-season: his goal against West Bromwich Albion in the PL Asia Trophy is a perfect example. He would be a huge loss for the 2015/16 champions if he does leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

 