Sheffield United 1-4 Leicester City: Islam Slimani bags brace to power Foxes beyond Blades

Islam Slimani scored a brace against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane as Leicester City progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup.

Demarai Gray opened the scoring for the Premier League side in what turned out to be a comfortable evening against their Championship opponents. Caolan Lavery scored a late consolation for the Blades before Ahmed Musa bagged himself a well-deserved goal in the final seconds.

Team News

Visiting manager Craig Shakespeare made eight changes to the team that comfortably dispatched of Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend. Only the likes of Harry Maguire, Christian Fuchs and Wilfred N'didi were given starts at Bramall Lane. Intriguingly, Maguire was making his first appearance against his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder gave a number of bit-part players a run out for the visit of the former Premier League champions. Most notably, Billy Sharp, who scored the winner against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon, dropped out in place of Ched Evans. The striker was making his first start for the club since his return in the summer.

Comfortable start for the Foxes

It did not take all too long for the Premier League side to settle into the match. Islam Slimani, who presented plenty of problems for the Blades in the opening stages, was able to play an exquisite lofted pass to Ahmed Musa but the Nigerian's shot was thrashed into the side-netting.

Demarai Gray then combined with Slimani but the Englishman's touch let him down and the home side were able to scramble away as he looked to let fly.

Chris Wilder's men did have their chances though and nearly left Ben Hamer red-faced mid-way through the first period. The stopper saved a powerful David Brooks shot but the ball bobbled under his body. Fortunately for the Foxes, Hamer was able to gather again.

 