The A-Z of forgotten football heroes: H - Alexander Hleb

Once dubbed the "Sorcerer's Apprentice" for his dazzling array of tricks and flicks, Alexander Hleb spent five successful seasons at VfB Stuttgart before becoming a first team regular at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger.

However, aged 27 and seemingly at the peak of his ability, the versatile attacking midfielder experienced a downward slide in his career as a dream move to Barcelona turned out to be a four-year nightmare for the Belarus international.

The early years - Stuttgart

After three seasons impressing as a teenager in his homeland, Hleb caught the attention of Bundesliga side Stuttgart and was snapped up, alongside his brother Vyacheslav, at the turn of the century.

Despite a tough first season as a fringe play in the Stuttgart squad, the Belarusian worked hard to establish himself as a key player in the 2001-02 campaign. It was becoming clear that, although Hleb was not a prolific goalscorer, his eye for an assist was one of the best in Europe.

At just 22-years old, his career could have easily taken a turn for the worst. Now an important member of the Belarus national team, Hleb was involved in a fatal car crash that saw a passenger in another car lose their life in Minsk.

Yet Hleb was cleared of any fault associated with the incident and quickly began to focus his attentions back on football. After 175 appearances and 19 goals in five seasons, the playmaker was snapped up by Arsenal. He ended his last season in the Bundesliga top of the assist charts.

The peak years - Arsenal

Despite picking up a knee injury in his first season for the Gunners, Hleb went on to make 40 appearances in his debut season. Arsenal reached the Champions League final that year, with Hleb becoming the first player from Belarus to reach such a stage.

The following season, Hleb was utilised as a number ten playing behind the prolific Robin van Persie. He went on to make 48 appearances that season but only netted three times.

Comfortable in a number of different positions, Hleb was moved out to the right-wing in another season as a first team regular. He made 129 appearances in total, scoring ten goals when Pep Guardiola and Barcelona came knocking in 2008. 

 