Analysis: Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth - Gunners comfortably see off Cherries as Welbeck bags a brace

Arsenal finally got back to winning ways in their home win against Bournemouth.

They were surprisingly untested as Danny Welbeck scored a brace either side of Alexandre Lacazette's effort, but what can we learn from the impressive win?

Back to basics

When Arsenal switched to a back-three at the back end of last season, it instantly become a revelation as they started to win the majority of their final games, as well as the FA Cup final and the Community Shield.

However, it would appear that recently the Gunners have tried too hard to be too 'fancy' with their roles and that has complicated things a lot.

We've seen Arsenal's full-backs playing at centre-back, central midfielder Aaron Ramsey essentially playing as a second striker and so on. Quite frankly, it had been disastrous for the Gunners - losing their previous two top-flight games.

It goes without saying that Arsene Wenger teams play a lot better with intricate, passing movements and a well-balanced team.

That was the case against Bournemouth, as they looked to build from the back a lot of the time. It obviously suited them more, as they shifted three goals past Asmir Begović and looked much more convincing.