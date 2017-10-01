Newcastle United 1-1 Liverpool: Reds' lacklustre defence undermines more Coutinho magic

Liverpool fell further behind the Premier League's front-runners on a frustrating afternoon in the North East against former boss Rafael Benítez's Newcastle United as their defence again cost them. 

Philippe Coutinho's third goal in their last three games - and another sublime long-range strike at that - had put Liverpool ahead on the half-hour mark at St James' Park.

But their lead lasted just seven minutes before Joselu took advantage of flat-footed defending to equalise, Joël Matip's attempted sliding clearance bouncing off the striker's shins and in.

Both sides had opportunities to find a winner - Liverpool's best seeing Daniel Sturridge denied after Ciaran Clark's failed attempt to clear - but they were ultimately forced to settle for a point apiece as the away side came to regret failing to convert their superior possession into goals - managing just two shots on target.  

Liverpool - who have endured several games similar to this one this season - are now in eighth, seven points behind league leaders Manchester City and a point off of Chelsea in fourth. Newcastle remain in 9th just two points behind the Merseyside outfit.