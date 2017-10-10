Manchester City handed major boost as Sergio Agüero returns to light training

Manchester City have been handed a major boost ahead of the return to domestic football on Saturday against Stoke City, with star striker Sergio Agüero returning to light training after his involvement in car accident nearly a fortnight ago.

Coming close to a return

The Argentine has yet again set the English league on fire earlier into the campaign having had his best scoring season the previous campaign, with Agüero already notching seven goals in eight games.

Pep Guardiola's men were preparing for their big clash with current champions Chelsea, before it was announced that Agüero was involved in a car crash in Amsterdam after the taxi that he was traveling in from a concert collided with a pillar.

It was confirmed that Agüero had suffered a rib injury which kept him out of the 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, it was feared by the Argentina national team doctor that the striker could be out for up to six weeks.

However Agüero trained with the rest of the squad on Tuesday ahead of Mark Hughes' return to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, it is unclear how long exactly the striker will be out for but it is reported that it would be City's hope that he would be back within four weeks.

Can be beneficial for both

City return to domestic football after a busy international break for the majority of Guardiola's squad as they looked to help their respective countries to World Cup qualification next summer, that was no different for the English contingent of Guardiola's team.

John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker all played a part in the qualifying wins over Slovenia and Lithuania, Fabian Delph was also called up but withdrew through injury but Walker stated that the England nucleus can be both beneficial for both club and country.

"We have John Stones, Fabian Delph, Raheem Sterling and myself all in the England squad," Walker told mancity.com about City's English nucleus. "And it’s great that we play and train together all the time for City and England."

“That can only be good for us at international level and for our club," the full-back stated. “When I was a Spurs, we had myself, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Dele Alli and Harry Kane all in the England squad and it’s getting the same here at City.”