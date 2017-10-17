Opinion: Maribor 0-7 Liverpool - Reds back to their best to slaughter second-rate Slovenians

There's nothing quite like a 7-0 away win to restore some calm and confidence at a time of growing concern.

On a record-breaking night on the banks of the Drava River, Liverpool ignited their Champions League campaign and - thanks to Sevilla's 5-1 thrashing at Spartak Moscow - moved to the top of Group E, and in some style.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both netted braces while Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all on the scoresheet to give the Reds their first European victory of the season. 

Not just that, but the seven-goal thrashing was Liverpool's best ever win away from home in European competition - some feat for a team that have won the Champions League five times and UEFA Cup three times. 

Liverpool's European pedigree has seen them sweep aside numerous opponents home and away, but away from Anfield - no victory has ever been as convincing as this one. 

Some might have worried that Maribor might do as other sides have against Liverpool last season by staying resilient and organised in defence to deny them clear opportunities. Such fears were never realised beyond kick-off.