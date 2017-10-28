Klopp: One bad performance won't shake my faith in Liverpool defence

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp continued to profess faith in his defensive players after surprising some fans with his starting line-up in Saturday's 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Dejan Lovren and Simon Mignolet were both in from the off at three o'clock after enduring a torrid afternoon at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, though Lovren was withdrawn from the eleven before kick-off after picking up a knock in the warm-up.

When quizzed about his decision to persevere with the same back four and goalkeeper in his post-match press conference, Klopp didn't see any controversy in his choice.

One bad game won't shake Klopp's confidence

"I thought it made sense. That's the reason why we did it. If something doesn't work you can change everything, or you can stick to what you did before.

"I was convinced before the Tottenham game that these boys are the right ones and I won't change them after one very bad performance - but then we had to change, and you could see that Ragnar [Klavan] needed a little bit to get into the game."

Klopp confirmed that Lovren had felt something in his thigh at the end of a passing drill with Joël Matip at the end of the warm-up, but he wasn't aware of the extent of the injury.

"Joël and Dejan were exchanging passes and he felt something in the muscle. I don't know exactly what, I asked him in the dressing room "yes or no?" and it was a no so we changed it."

Klopp confident Wagner will keep Terriers up

Despite the eventual 3-0 scoreline, Huddersfield defended solidly for the first 50 minutes of the game before going behind due to a freak error from captain Tommy Smith, and Klopp thinks that the Terriers - managed by his close friend David Wagner - have enough about them to stay up.

"100%. I don't want to put pressure on the boys but their mentality, attitude, style of play, quality, they have everything that you need but you also need some luck.

"They will stay in the league - without any points from Liverpool"