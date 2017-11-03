Opinion: Is David De Gea the best goalkeeper in the world?

Manchester United's David De Gea was hailed by many as the world’s best goalkeeper back in October and now with the Spaniards outstanding form, could he be the one to bring silverware back to Old Trafford?

De Gea had a rough start to life at Old Trafford, battling it out with Danish goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard for the number one spot.

However, since then De Gea has solidified his place in the starting XI racking up 210 appearances. His 83 clean sheets have earned bragging rights over club legend Edwin Van Der Sar, who only managed 72 clean sheets in 313 appearances.

The Spanish Number One

De Gea has produced some sensational saves so far this season, preventing several certain goals. The Spanish number one played a vital part in the Red Devils’ recent draw with Liverpool and has contributed to United’s unbeaten Champions League run.

So far De Gea is leading the race for the Premier League's Golden Glove award, with eight clean sheets in just 10 games, even after playing in form Tottenham Hotspur and rivals Liverpool.

The man named the best in the world by Matteo Darmian, Jamie Carragher and goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel has also only conceded one goal in Europe this season, meaning that the Spaniard has only conceded 5 goals in all competitions this campaign.

Brick wall at home

De Gea has not conceded a goal at Old Trafford for seven months, a mammoth record. It is a big reason why United have started the season so strongly.

Still not convinced? You can see De Gea in action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 5th November. The match kicks off at 16:30 GMT.