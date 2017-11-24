Tottenham Hotspur out to keep momentum against unsettled West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur had a rollercoaster of a ride in the last week, where they went from genuine title contenders to ‘bottlers’ as they call it in the thumping defeat against Arsenal, and then from the unknowns in the Champions League to cementing top spot in arguably the toughest group of the competition.

Come Saturday, they will face an uncertain West Bromwich Albion, who will play under caretaker manager Gary Megson after full-time manager Tony Pulis was sacked by the board following string of poor results.

Eyes on Kane

Harry Kane, undoubtedly Spurs most influential player on the pitch, went missing in the game against city rivals Arsenal in the North London derby last week.

However, the England striker was on song in the midweek clash against Borussia Dortmund, which helped Spurs came back from a goal down to clinch impressive 2-1 victory in Germany.

On Saturday, manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that his star player will continue his good form, which can surely help his side in getting all-important three points against the Toffees.

Added responsibility on Vertonghen

Tottenham’s centre half Jan Vertonghen has been an inspirational leader at the back for his team, especially ever since Pochettino arrived at White Hart Lane.

But in Spurs next tie against West Brom, the 30-year-old will be burdened with added responsibility in the absence of his Belgium teammate Toby Alderweireld, who is missing after suffering hamstring injury in 3-1 win over Real Madrid, to make sure his team’s defence, which many claims the best in the league, will not produce another disappointing performance like they did against Arsenal a week agao.

Vertonghen, time and again, proved his class, not only for Spurs but for his national team as well, which is why Pochettino will be hoping that his veteran defender will stay fit and keep on delivering the goods for his team, which will make things easier for everyone at the club going forward.