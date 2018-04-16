Manchester United player ratings after shocking defeat to West Brom

Manchester United are left stunned after losing 1-0 to West Brom at Old Trafford. Jay Rodriguez headed home in the 73rd minute boosting his team’s survival hopes and crowning Manchester City Premier League champions.

Smalling let down by defensive colleagues

David De Gea (6) – The Spaniard pulled off a top save down to his left in the first half and couldn’t really do much with the goal.

Antonio Valencia (5) – Ventured into the final third several times looking for that killer cross. That was about it really; most of his crosses didn’t even beat the first man.

Chris Smalling (6) – Wasn’t at fault for anything and didn’t do much wrong. Salomon Rondon rarely got the better of him.

Victor Lindelof (5) – Lindelof always looked shaky with the ball at his feet and when in possession just punted the ball forward. He made Chris Smalling look like a passing maestro.

Ashley Young (4) – Young is a person admired by many United fans and is extremely passionate about the club, but today at times it was hard to remember he was even on the pitch. He didn’t offer anything defensively or offensively, no wonder he was one of the players substituted when chasing the game.

One step forward and three steps back for Pogba

Ander Herrera (4) – Started the game in a midfield three alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. He could have easily won a penalty after Craig Dawson appeared to foul him in the box, but apart from that, he did very little. That was probably why he was subbed at half-time.

Paul Pogba (4) - From hero to zero. After seeing his best performance in a red shirt just eight days ago against Manchester City, we arguably saw one of his worst performance today. Continually picking the wrong pass at crucial moments and giving possession away.

Nemanja Matic (4) – The Serbaccidentallyntly put the ball on a plate for Jay Rodriguez to score after heading the ball back across goal. Apart from that he wasn’t really needed defensively and offered nothing going forward.

Juan Mata (5) – In all fairness to the little Spaniard, he kept going and kept trying to unlock the West Brom defence but it just wasn’t meant to be.

A bad day at the office for Sanchez and Lukaku

Alexis Sanchez (4) – Wasteful, and, like Mata, made everything he did look like hard work.

Romelu Lukaku (4) – Lukaku had a header sensationally saved by Ben Foster midway through the second half, but other than that, all he did was make Craig Dawson look like Sergio Ramos.

Substitutes:

Jesse Lingard (6) – Lingard was United’s best player. He always wanted to get on the ball but didn’t really have much help from his team mates. Squandered a good chance.

Anthony Martial (3) – The Frenchman had plenty of time to make an impact after coming on in the 58th-minute, but didn’t. With plenty of rumours surrounding his future, today's performance won't have the Old Trafford faithful begging him to stay.

Marcus Rashford (4) – Came on with fifteen minutes left to play, or did he?