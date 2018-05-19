Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview: Who can save a disappointing season with cup glory?

Chelsea will take on Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the FA Cup final as the domestic 2017/18 season comes to its conclusion.

Antonio Conte will be looking for his side to finish their disastrous campaign with a trophy in what could be the final game for the Italian in charge, whilst Jose Mourinho will be looking to get one over on his former employers once again this year.

The showpiece should prove to be an entertaining game of football, with both managers having previous with each other, however, the concerns about injuries could be concerning for both.

Courtois in?

The Blues could be considering to play Thibaut Courtois as their goalkeeper when they face the Red Devils rather than using Willy Caballero.

The Argentine has featured in every round of the tournament so far this season, however, his performance against Huddersfield Town would have left the Stamford Bridge outfit some questions.

Emerson Palmieri will not be available having picked up an undisclosed injury during a training session, whilst the likes of David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu both remain unavailable with knee and ankle problems.

Conte will need to make a decision on which striker to use, if not both, with Olivier Giroud believed to get the nod over Alvaro Morata.

Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Alonso, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Hazard, Willian; Giroud.

Late fitness test for star

Mourinho could be without Romelu Lukaku to face their former club, as he will require a late fitness test to see if he can recover from an ankle problem.

The Belgium international scored against the Blues the last time out and will be looking to have a similar impact on Saturday.

Anthony Martial is fit having shaken off a knee injury, however, his future at Old Trafford remains unclear as the French winger is thought to be prepared to quit the Red Devils in the summer.

Like Chelsea, Mourinho has opted for his number one goalkeeper, David De Gea, to play in the final as he looks to finish his rather disappointing season with a trophy.

Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young; Pogba, Matic, Mata, Sanchez, Lingard; Lukaku.