Herrera reveals pride at captaining Manchester United in USA

Manchester United's Ander Herrera has had a turbulent couple of seasons under José Mourinho but the recent pre-season tour of the USA saw him captain the Reds for the first time, something which he is incredibly proud of.

The Spanish midfielder arrived at Old Trafford back in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao and was an instant hit with the United fans for his workman like style of play, epitomised by the performance against Chelsea last year where he man-marked Eden Hazard out of the game.

He has suffered a lack of game time since Mourinho has arrived in Manchester, and there has been recent speculation surrounding the Spaniard's future. However, the United boss has always stated the 28-year-old's importance to the squad and has no intention of selling him.

Herrera, alongside Eric Bailly and Alexis Sánchez played every minute of the pre-season tour in the United States, where United suffered mixed results but a 2-1 win in the final game against Real Madrid will give the reds confidence going into the first game of the season next week against Leicester.

A leader for the academy players

The Spaniard had an extremely important role in pre-season as the squad was made up of a lot of young inexperienced players due to most of United’s first team players being absent due to the World Cup, something which the midfielder thrived on.

Herrera told the Manchester United website, “So, I am really proud to have been the Manchester United captain. But even if I am not the captain, I am proud anyway. As soon as I represent this club, I feel proud and I always give my best."

He continued by saying that "when you have the armband, it is even nice, but I try my best anyway.”

A captain off the pitch

Even though, when the season starts Antonio Valencia will take over the captaincy, the pre-season tour has shown that United have more than one captain in the dressing room.

Although Herrera may not receive much game time with the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matić and Fred in front of him, he will have an important role for United this season on and off the pitch.