UWCL Qualifying Roundup

The majority of leagues may not have kicked off yet but there has been plenty of European football with Champions League qualification from 7th August to 13th August. Here's how it progressed group by group and who has qualified.

Group 1

Linfield, the champions of the Northern Ireland Premiership, were the hosts with Ajax, Thór/KA and Wexford Youths making up the group. The hosts didn't get off to the best of starts however. Ariana Calderon put Thor up 1-0 12 minutes into the game and they mostly dominated the game with a total of 27 attempts on goal but the second goal went in seven minutes from time with Stephany Mayor grabbing the goal.

In the other game of the day, Ajax dispatched Wexford Youths 4-1. Ajax have a fair few Dutch internationals in their squad and two of them got in on the goal action. Ellen Jansen and Liza van der Most scored in the second half as well as teammates Kay-Lee de Sanders and Lois Oudermast notching up goals. Rianna Jarrett got Wexford's only goal.

The hosts suffered another 2-0 loss in the following match against Ajax with Iina Salmi and Vanity Lewerissa scoring either side of half time. Thór kept up pace with Ajax by winning against Wexford Youths 3-0.

Those losses meant that both Linfield and Wexford were out of contention for the round of 32 so their match presented an opportunity to get something out of the process. It was a closely fought match between them with a couple of late goals near the end with Kylie Murphy breaking Linfield hearts in the 95th minute and securing the 3-2 win. Thór vs Ajax was another close match and it was a scoreless draw. Ajax topped the group but Thór made it through as one of two best second placed teams.

Group 2

Olimpija Ljubljana were the hosts and Minsk, Somatio Barcelona FA and Slovan Bratislava also part of the group.

The first matchday saw Minsk scoring for fun against Ljubljana with a 6-0 thumping. Minsk had a brace of players, Anna Pilipenko and Emueje Ogbiagbevha, scoring a brace. The other match was closer between Somatio and Slovan with Cypriot side coming out on top with a brace of their own from Krystyna Freda.

The second matchday saw the roles reversed. Minsk had a much closer match against Slovan with an own goal sealing the win. Somatio had the goalfest this time with Freda scoring another brace along with Caitlin Mary Hayes. With more goals added, Somatio ended up 6-0 winners.

Once again, the last matchday saw two matches that either clinched progression or some pride. Slovan managed to grab the latter with a close 1-0 win against Ljubljana. Somatio managed to clinch progression with Freda getting her third brace in as many games. That's six goals in three games and that ultimately lead to the Cypriot side becoming one of only eight debutants to make it through.

Group 3

Glasgow City, an experienced UWCL side, hosted Górnik Łęczna, Anderlecht and Martve in their quest to make it to their 8th UWCL knockout round. They didn't get off to the best start though with Anderlecht spoiling the party. Lara Ivanuša's goal was only a consolation goal as Anderlecht beat them 2-1. Leczna found goals easier to come by with a 12-0 thrashing of Martve.

Martve suffered another thumping at the hands of Glasgow City this time with the Glaswegians getting back into Round of 32 contention with a 7-0 win. Kirsty Howat contributed the most goals with a hat trick and Abbi Grant, Jo Love and Jenna Clark chipping in. Leczna helped make Glasgow's day by narrowly beating Anderlecht and boosting City's chances.

Anderlecht, who clearly wanted to get to the knockout round, handed Martve their third heavy defeat with 10 goals scored with no reply. Tine De Caigny got a very quick double within seconds of each other and later went on to score five goals in total. Glasgow City however won against Leczna with Jo Love scoring again and Sam Kerr scoring one of her own. Glasgow City managed to squeak through to the round of 32 and will be seeded for the round.

Group 4

MTK Hungaria were the hosts of a group that consisted Slavia Praha, Ataşehir Belediyespor and Mitrovica. MTK hosted their games in Budapest where the final will be next year.

The first matchday saw a goalfest with 16 goals scored. Six of those were scored by MTK in a 6-1 win over Mitrovica and Ataşehir were thrashed 7-2 by Slavia Praha.

The second round saw both four goal matches but with differing consequences. Slavia Praha kept up their 100% record with a 4-0 win against Mitrovica but MTK stumbled in a close 2-2 draw against Ataşehir. All the goals came in the first half with MTK looking like they would head into half time ahead but Henriette Akaba, the Cameroonian international, pulled things level.

Slavia Praha secured qualification into the knockout stages when they ended MTK's hope with a 4-1 win whilst Ataşehir won 6-1 against Mitrovica. Slavia featured in the UEFA Women's Cup once but this will be their 5th time in the Champions League. They will be seeded as well for the Round of 32.

Group 5

Breznica Pljevlja hosted ŽFK Spartak, Basel and Pandor Qiryat Gat in this group. The hosts slipped to a 4-0 loss against Swiss side Basel with the majority of the goals in the second half. Subotica managed a narrow win against Qiryat Gat with Clare Pleuler getting the crucial goal.

Breznica suffered another loss in the next round to put paid to their hopes of qualification with Subotica putting 4 past them and Basel got another good win with a 3-0 win against Qiryat Gat.

As in previous groups, this left two teams fighting it out for the Round of 32 spot. First however whilst this was happening, Breznica and Qiryat Gat shared the honours in a 4-4 draw in which both teams exchanged the lead but Qiryat struck first. In the crucial game though, Subotica dominated in a 5-0 win against Basel and secured their path through.

Group 6

Kharkiv hosted and took on Birkirkara, Cardiff Met and Olimpia Cluj. The host easily beat Maltese side Birkirkara. It took them only 6 minutes to open up the scoring through Yuliia Shevchuk and Daryna Apanaschenko doubled the lead just a few minutes later. Once all was said and done, the game ended with a 8-0 win for the Ukrainians. The other match between Cluj and Cardiff Met was a bit closer with Cluj just edging it. The game was closely matched at 1-1 but with three goals in three minutes, the 3-2 win went to Olimpia.

The second round of the fixtures saw seven goals each in both games with Birkirkara taking a heavy loss once again. This time they lost 6-1 to Cluj with Kimberly Parnis getting the only goal for them. Cardiff Met once again scored twice in their game but Kharkiv replied with five of their own to secure the win.

Kharkiv faced off against Cluj to try and secure qualification and they did just that with 3-1 win. Kharkiv were 3-0 up but Cluj managed to grab a consolation goal. Meanwhile, Cardiff Met and Birkirkara cancelled each other out with a 2-2 draw.

Group 7

Rigas, BIIK Kazygurt, Landhaus Wien and Elpides Karditsas took part with Rigas hosting. Landhaus beat the hosts 2-1 with the Austrian side's second goal coming just after the start of the second half. The same scoreline was repeated in the other game that day. Kazygurt, who have a good amount of experience in qualification and the knockout stages, emerged the victors despite Elpides taking the early lead. Tatiana Ariza took the Grecians into the lead but goals from Gulnara Gabelia and Fazila Ikwaput secured the win.

Kazygurt kept up their good start with a 5-0 win against Rigas. Ikwaput contributed again with two goals either side of half time. Elpides bounced back from their loss by beating Landhaus 3-1. Elpides lead 3-0 until a few minutes from time with Stefanie Kremener scoring the consolation.

With the final round of fixtures, Kazygurt were fairly assured of qualification but they still ended qualification with a good 2-0 win over Landhaus. Elpides continued from where they left off with another win although Rigas took the lead through Olga Sevcova. Maria Xanthi and Hanna Spets made sure the Grecians finished well.

Group 8

This group consisted of SFK 2000 Sarajevo, Vllaznia, Pärnu and SS Anenii Noi with the Bosnian side hosting. in fact, they got off to a great start winning 5-0 against Vllaznia from Albania. Internationals such as Alisa Spahic, Alma Kameric and Aida Hadzic got in on the goal action. In the other game that day, Pärnu won 2-0 with Kristina Bannikova and Ulrika Tulp scoring.

Sarajevo repeated their win with another 5-0 scoreline against Anenii Noi with Jasna Djokovic and Tamara Bojat scoring again as they did in the previous game. Vllaznia reversed their fortunes and beat Pärnu 3-1 with Pärnu taking the lead first through Anastasia Shcherbachenia.

Once again, the hosts were fairly assured of qualification but rounded it off with a 2-1 win against Pärnu. As in the last game, Pärnu took the lead through Anastasia but Sarajevo found a way back into it. Vllaznia also won again with a solid 4-1 win wrapped up in the 54th minute but Anenii got a consolation a minute from time through Nadejda Colesnicenco.

Group 9

This group and the final one were fairly close affairs. This one saw Lithuanian side Gintra host with Honka, NSA Sofia and Faroese side EBS/Skála all part of the group.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Honka. The Finnish side took the lead in the 31st minute from the spot. Sini Vehvilainen dispatched the penalty and Honka held on until the 91st minute. Leandra Smedra rescued a point for Gintra, who made the round of 16 last time round. As a result, NSA lead the group in the first round of fixtures with a 3-0 win over EBS.

After cancelling each other, Gintra and Honka managed to get three points on board the next time around to assert their dominance in the group. Honka recorded a 5-0 win against NSA whilst Gintra won 7-0 with Isadora Freitas scoring an 18 minute hat trick.

The final lot of matches saw a goal fest with 16 goals scored between the two matches with only two teams scoring the goals. Honka beat EBS 7-0 and Gintra won 9-0. As a result, Gintra advanced as the group winners with Honka qualifying as the other best second placed team.

Group 10

The final group of the UWCL qualification stage saw Croatian side Osijek host Norwegian side Avaldsnes, Portugese side Sporting CP and Macedonia side Dragon 2014. Osijek got off to the best possible start with the biggest win in the qualifying group stage. They thrashed Dragon 13-0 with hat tricks from Mateja Andrlic and Lorena Balic plus braces from Maja Joscak and Leonarda Balog. Avaldsnes had a closer match just edging a 3-2 win over Sporting CP. Gaelle Enganamouit scored in the 3rd minute but Sporting replied with 2 goals of their own from Ana Borges and Sharon Wojcik. Avaldsnes scored two as well with Cecilie Pedersen scoring the decisive goal.

Avaldsnes carried from their win to beat Dragon 3-0 with that previous result looking like a blip for the Macedonians. Jordan O'Brien, Luana and Duda got the goals for the Norwegians. Sporting CP needed to win to keep themselves in contention for qualification. It was another 3-0 win and it was for the Portugese side.

Avaldsnes stumbled however in the last round with a 2-2 draw against the host Osijek. The Norwegians took the lead through Meryll Abrahamsen but Osijek replied with two goals in both halfs. Luana scored a few minutes from time for Avaldsnes to rescue a point. In the other game, Sporting CP comfortably won 4-0. The early win against Sporting CP proved crucial as Avaldsnes just edged the top of the group, one point ahead of the Portugese side.