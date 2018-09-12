Marcus Rashford must leave United to fulfil potential, says Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool and England star Jamie Carragher has urged Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United for if he is to reach his potential and become a world class player.

Down the pecking order

Rashford has not started a game for United yet this season. With Romelu Lukaku being José Mourinho’s first choice striker, Carragher believes it is time for the starlet to move on.

“Romelu Lukaku is in front of Rashford and I don’t see Rashford displacing him there,” said the Sky Sports pundit.

“But remember when Lukaku was at Chelsea and he had to come away and go to Everton. Then he ended up as top scorer and got his move to Manchester United."

The pundit went on to say, “Possibly Everton is the sort of club you are looking at, just below the top six, for someone like Rashford, similar to what Lukaku did.”

Rashford has thrived as a central striker for England in their last two games, scoring against both Spain and Switzerland and to continue this, the former Liverpool centre back believes that the 20 year old needs to be playing regularly.

“You know you are going to play every week as the centre forward and you know if you have a couple of games where you don’t score then you are still going to play the next week."

Unorthodox winger

Carragher continued, “Last season after they played Brighton away, Mourinho had a little pop at him and Lukaku went straight back into the team. That’s the problem you always have.”

The in form England striker has been converted into a winger by Mourinho whenever he plays and his goal scoring record suffers as a result. However, Rashford’s performances for the Three Lions show what he is capable of which is why Carragher believes it is time for him to leave Old Trafford.

“Does he have to leave United? I think so. Is he good enough to displace Lukaku? Is Rashford good enough to be Manchester United’s centre forward for them trying to win the Premier League or the Champions League?"

Carragher's verdict a sobering one, "He may not be."

With clear potential, the former defender can see Rashford raising his game enough in time however.

“In that position, you have to be world class. Rashford is not world class yet, but he might be at 23 or 24, as Lukaku has done."