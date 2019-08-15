Harry Kane: ''I had the summer to think about that moment'' 

Harry Kane finally announced himself at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium when he scored a brace late on to win the game for Spurs in their 3-1 victory against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Tottenham's home-grown talent marked his 165th goal for the club with his first goal at the new Spurs stadium in front of the 17,500 single-tier stand.

The Englishman scored 24 goals for the club last season, but his goalscoring form came to a halt after he picked up an injury in April, which caused him to miss the rest of the season.

A special moment for Kane

Kane only managed to play two games at the new stadium last season and was unable to find the net, however, Tottenham's talisman has revealed how it felt to score his first goal in front of 60,000 Spurs fans.

“It’s special,” he said.

“I’ve been thinking about celebrating in front of the fans for a while. Unfortunately, I got injured towards the back end of last season, so I had the whole summer to think about that moment. It’s nice to get the goals and get that off my back. Hopefully, we’ll push on from here.”

Spurs were trailing 1-0 for the majority of the game before Tanguy Ndombele's equaliser. Kane ensured that his side started the new Premier League campaign with a win when his two clinical strikes finished the visitors off.

“It’s a massive win for us, everyone has high expectations this season so if we’d started with a loss it would have been a big downer.

“It was tough, Villa made it hard going 1-0 up but in the second half we really put the pressure on, created chances and we were knocking on the door. Thankfully, Tanguy opened it and we finished it off from there.

“We were doing all the right things, winning the ball back high, creating chances, getting shots off and as long as we continued doing that, we knew the goal would come. It was a great finish from Tanguy and we didn’t take our foot off the gas.”