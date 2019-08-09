Ryan Sessegnon: It would be silly not to join a club like Tottenham

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Ryan Sessegnon says he is 'delighted to come to Spurs'.

The former Fulham starlet scored 22 goals in a total of 106 games for the Championship side, including two in the Premier League last season.

The England U21 International joins reportedly as Danny Rose's long term successor - and with interest from other clubs in Europe, Rose still may be on his way out of North London before the continental transfer deadline day at the end of the month.

Plenty of attractive qualities about Tottenham

Talking to Tottenham's official website, Sessegnon outlined every factor that made the club his desired move.

“The intensity of the way Tottenham play, the energy you can see on the field, the style of play is fantastic, the new stadium, Champions League football," said Sessegnon.

"For a young player, it’s all exciting. It would be silly not to join a Club like this!

"I watched the first game (at the new stadium) against Palace and the atmosphere was amazing.

"I want to be part of that. I can’t wait to get out there and play at the new stadium.

“I’ve seen pictures, but I’ve not been there yet. I’m so excited to go and see it. The first time I step out there will be crazy."

Personal targets for the season

The versatile left-sided player can play all along the left flank - a quality that one Gareth Bale also had all those years ago at Tottenham.

The question on many people's lips though is will he be able to break into the first team at Spurs? Sessegnon is certainly aiming for that:

“First and foremost, to work hard and to learn from everyone in the team," said Sessegnon.

"I want to learn what it means to play for Tottenham, the honour of the Club.

"I’ll work hard to try to earn my spot and hopefully get some minutes under my belt.”

Where to follow the action from Tottenham vs Aston Villa

The game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event and kicks off at 5:30pm (BST) on Saturday 10th August. If you are unable to watch the game, you can follow all the action through regular updates right here on VAVEL UK!