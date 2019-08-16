Solskjaer: Fred will have a big season at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Fred can turn things around and become a success at Manchester United.

The midfielder made 25 appearances and scored one goal last season after signing from Shakhtar Donetsk for £52 million.

He had been linked with a move away from the club, but United have already lost Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera this year.

A tough first season

Fred struggled to live up to expectations last term and was unable to hold down a regular starting place for United.

However, Solskjaer hopes that the Brazilian's form will improve now that United have signed defenders Aaron Wan Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

“Your team will always play better if settled and you have a good foundation and are not conceding goals,” said Solskjaer.

“Good teams I played in we always had a strong base, a keeper, settled backline and we hope to provide that for our attackers and midfielders.

"And we believe Fred is going to have a big season as well.”

United reportedly turned down several loan enquiries for Fred in the summer and he'll now be looking to repay the manager's faith in him.

Midfield options

"We've had a great week in training, the mood has been good and it's been competitive," added Solskjaer.

"There were some players not involved in the last game and they want to prove a point."

Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Andreas Pereira started in midfield for United in their 4-0 win over Chelsea.

Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata were also on the bench, but Fred didn't make the matchday squad.

Fred showed glimpses of his ability last season and the 26-year-old will try to kick-start his United career if he plays against Wolves on Monday.