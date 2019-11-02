Dean Smith post-Liverpool: 'I'm proud of each and every player'

Liverpool were the latest side to unlock the Aston Villa rearguard in the final ten minutes of this Premier League season, scoring two late goals to win 2-1 at Villa.

Andy Robertson restored parity for the league leaders after Trezeguet opened the scoring in the first period. Deep into stoppage time Sadio Mane then converted from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner to find the Reds' tenth win of the campaign.

The late late show

Up until the 87th minute the hosts kept a formidable Liverpool side quiet. Jurgen Klopp's side have failed to get on the scoresheet only once in the past eight months.

Smith told Birmingham Live: "We’re very pleased with the performance. We’ve had opportunities. We saw a lot less of the ball in the second half.

"You’ve got to go 96, 97 minutes with your concentration against top teams. It’s cross number 100 where Robertson gets ahead of Ghazi to score.

"But, for all their possession, I didn’t see Heaton make too many saves. As for the goal, we’ve had gnat's hair decisions go against us. It’s unfortunate."

Without star man and skipper Jack Grealish, Trezeguet made the most of his opportunity from the left-wing, scoring and threatening to make more against the league's strongest defence last season.

Trezeguet impact

Smith was pleased with the Egyptian's contribution: "I'm pleased for him and pleased we scored a set-piece goal. We’ve had opportunities at 1-0.

"I’ve told the players I’m proud. We’re a very competitive team at this level. If it weren’t for a poor VAR decision at Manchester City. Today, we’ve gone toe-to-toe against Liverpool. I can’t pick out any individual."

Ahead of a midlands rivalry at Molineux next week, Smith revealed that Grealish will be back in contention: "We need to take this hurt into the next game. Jack should be fine against Wolves.

"I'm proud of each and every player."