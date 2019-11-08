Who would replace injured McTominay in United's team vs Brighton? 

Manchester United face an injury crisis in midfield ahead of their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have already been ruled out of the fixture while Scott McTominay is an injury doubt.

The Scottish midfielder picked up a knock against Partizan Belgrade, and he was replaced by Jesse Lingard during the 3-0 victory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that McTominay will be available but if he isn't fit then United will have to pick a replacement.

Andreas Pereira

Pereira has already shown his versatility this season by playing on the right-wing and behind the striker for United.

The 23-year-old also played as a defensive midfielder under Jose Mourinho, but he has failed to nail down one position.

Pereira can fill the void left by McTominay because he is comfortable on the ball and has become an industrious ball-winner under Solskjaer.

There is still some uncertainty as to the Brazilian's best position, but he clearly enjoys playing in midfield.

“My best position now is as a number six. Mr Mourinho put me there and he can see things that others can’t see," Pereira said to the National in 2018.

“I’m happy as a six and will continue trying my best there.”

James Garner

Garner is tipped to be the next Michael Carrick, so he is probably McTominay's most natural replacement.

The talented midfielder is highly rated by Solskjaer, and he has impressed for United's youth teams this season.

Garner has also made four first-team appearances this campaign and the 18-year-old came off the bench against Partizan on Thursday night.

He may lack experience but Garner has excellent vision and would add some composure to United's midfield.

Victor Lindelof

After missing United's win over Partizan, Lindelof is expected to return from his injury against Brighton.

The centre-back has had a difficult start to the season, and questions have been asked about his partnership with Harry Maguire.

Therefore, Lindelof could be better suited to a different role further up the pitch.

The Swedish international likes to have the ball at his feet and has previously played as a midfielder, so he could take McTominay's place in the team.