Reading vs Bristol City Preview:  Both sides looking for vital wins to move up the table

.Reading FC Women take on Bristol City FC Women on Women's football weekend looking to get their third win this season in the FAWSL.

Currently, Kelly Chambers side sit in eighth place in the FAWSL with six points from there first four games.

Their opponents Bristol City have played one more game at this stage compared to the Royals and only have two points- meaning they sit third bottom of the table as it currently stands.

A win for them on Women's football weekend could help the Robins in their quest to avoid relegation from the FAWSL this season.

Last Time Out

Reading's last match was in the Continental Cup when they lost 1-0 to West Ham United Women at the Madejski Stadium, thanks to an Alisha Lehmann goal.

Additionally, the last FAWSL game for the Royals ended in a 2-0 defeat to inform Manchester United Women.

Bristol City come into this game also on the back of two defeats. One in the FAWSL a few weeks ago at home to Tottenham Women when the Robins fell to a 2-1 defeat.

More recently, the Robins lost a penalty shoot-out in the Continental Cup to London City.

Match Information

What day is the match? Sunday 17th November What time is kick-off? 14:00 (GMT) (2PM) Where is the match being played? Madejski Stadium Is the game on TV? The FA Player Where can you follow the game? @DKMatchreports twitter coverage for VAVEL Competition for match The FA Women's Super League

Team News/Predicted line-ups

Both managers have nearly a full squad to pick from bar any late injuries or illnesses which could rule any players out of the match.

The only noticeable absentee is Royals Captain Natasha Harding who will be missing due to an ongoing injury issue.

Reading's predicted starting XI: Moloney; James, Leine, Howard, Rowe; Moore, Allen, Williams; Chaplen, Eikeland, Utland.

Bristol City's predicted starting XI: Baggaley; Dykes, Sargeant, Matthews, Evans; Brown, Chance, Wellings, Humphrey; Harrison, Salmon.

Pre-Match Quotes

Reading Midfielder: Fara Williams

Embed from Getty Images Reading midfielder and star player Fara Williams has given her thoughts on the upcoming Women's football weekend and has urged the fans to turn up in large numbers to support the team on this big day for Women's football. She Said: “It’s great to be involved in Women’s Football Weekend and encourage more fans to attend the women’s game. “If you can get down to support your local team please do and help increase the popularity of the game even more. It’s fantastic that we are able to celebrate women’s football over this weekend, especially when you consider where the women’s game was a few years ago” “I’m really excited to be taking part and particularly to be playing the game at the Madejski. I can’t wait to see the fans there.” Reading Captain: Natasha Harding Embed from Getty Images The Royals Captain who won't be playing will be in attendance and has been speaking about the prospect of playing at the Madejski Stadium and facing Bristol City. She Said: “For me, the excitement of playing at the Mad Stad has always been huge and I would love to be playing out there with my teammates in front of all the Royals fans, especially on such a huge occasion as Women's Football Weekend.” “Unfortunately, on Sunday I’m a fan and wanting the team to put in a great performance and get the win.” “Sunday will be a tough test, no different to previous teams we have played here, but one I’m confident of getting 3 points from.”

Bristol City Manager: Tanya Oxtoby

The Bristol City coach has been speaking about the challenge ahead of her side on Sunday.

She Said: “We know that Reading are going to be a tough opponent this weekend.

“They’re a big, physical team that will look to win first and second ball, as well as dominate the set-piece, so we know we have got to be switched on and put in a mature performance if we’re going to come away with a result against them.

“From our perspective large parts of our performances have been positive but there has just been one or two areas that we need to tidy up and that’s what has cost us.

“We’ve worked really hard on those areas during the break, so it’ll be interesting to see where we’re at with them and hopefully we can put in a good ninety minute performance - which is all we ever ask - and the result will be what it will be.”

Head to Head

Last two meetings in the FAWSL last season.

Other matches taking place on Women's football weekend and who will be covering them (VAVEL writers Twitter handles):

Manchester City vs West Ham (At The Etihad Stadium)- covered by @HarryRobinson64

Chelsea vs Manchester United (At Kingsmeadow Stadium)- covered by @BrunaSportsJourn

Brighton vs Birmingham (At The Amex Stadium)

Tottenham vs Arsenal (At The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)- covered by @hannah_pinnock

Liverpool vs Everton (At Anfield)- covered by @_lfcleanne