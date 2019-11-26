Tottenham vs Olympiacos Preview: Spurs seeking early Champions League qualification to knockout stages

Jose Mourinho will manage his first home match when Tottenham host Olympiacos in the Champions League this evening.

Mourinho was appointed as Spurs manager last week following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Daniel Levy after five years in charge.

The Portuguese boss kicked off his tenure at the club with a 3-2 win against London rivals West Ham, giving Spurs their first away win in the league since January.

Despite a positive first-half display against West Ham on Saturday, Spurs still looked vulnerable at the back after conceding two goals so late on. Mourinho's side will have to ensure they see the game out against Olympiacos who will be desperate for three points to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

The Greek side are enjoying an unbeaten season in the league but only have one point in Group B which came in a home draw against Tottenham in the reverse fixture.

Anything less than three points will see Olympiacos exit the Champions League this evening and will have to defy the odds to beat Tottenham. The Thrylos have failed to win in their last 12 Champions League matches and are winless in their last 14 visits to England.

Team News

Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Erik Lamela remain on the sidelines as they continue to recover from their injuries. Ben Davies has also been ruled out for tonight's clash after sustaining an ankle injury against West Ham.

Both Jan Vertonghen and Tanguy Ndombele could return to the starting XI as they returned to full training this week after recovering from their injuries.

Olympiacos continue to struggle without Konstantinos Fortounis, who was ruled out for six months in July after suffering a devastating ACL injury.

Previous Meetings

The reverse fixture finished 2-2 in Athens after Spurs blew a two-goal lead to gift the Piraeus side their only point of the Champions League campaign.

Mathieu Valbuena and Daniel Podence played a pivotal role in the comeback against Spurs and could take advantage of Tottenham's shaky defence again this evening.

Players to watch

Dele Alli looked a shadow of his former self against West Ham after providing two assists. The 23-year-old is expected to thrive again under the management of Jose Mourinho as he looks to regain his best form.

Son Heung-Min was on the scoresheet on Saturday and has been in prolific form in the Champions League, managing five goals in just four games.