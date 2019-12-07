Reading Women vs Arsenal Women FAWSL preview: Royals looking for major scalp

Reading Women face arguably their toughest test of the season so far, as they welcome Arsenal Women to Adams Park in the FAWSL.

Both sides are in great form, with Reading taking four points from their last two WSL matches, whilst the Gunners have just come off the back of a thumping 11-1 win over Bristol City Women.

The two clubs need the win on Sunday for two different reasons, Reading to keep up in the top-four race and Arsenal to keep up at the top of the league with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City Women.

Team News

Natasha Harding is still unfortunately out for the Royals. Other than that, Kelly Chambers has close to a full squad to pick from.

Arsenal will likely reinstate captain Kim Little, who was rested and remained an unused sub during the demolition of Bristol City. Katrine Veje (foot), Dan Carter (knee) and Tabea Kemme (knee) are all out. Katie McCabe should return after illness kept her out of last weekend’s game. Joe Montemurro may look to play Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in goal, after Manuela Zinsberger started the last three WSL games.

Recent meetings

Arsenal won both meetings last season, 3-0 more recently at Adams park. But they emphatically thrashed the Royals by 6-0 at Meadow Park.

Head to head wise, things look very good for Arsenal coming into this match.

Pre-match comments

Reading captain Natasha Harding, who is out of the game, previewed the challenge that her side will have to face on Sunday.