Why recent form cannot hide Utd's need for a midfielder in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enjoyed his best week as Manchester United manager after overseeing two crucial wins over Spurs and Man City.

United's recent turnaround in form has partly been down to the performances of Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield.

McTominay has been one of their players of the season so far and the 23-year-old brings energy and tenacity to the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Fred has produced some promising displays in recent weeks after a difficult start to his United career.

Paul Pogba is also set to return from injury later this month so things are finally looking a lot brighter at Old Trafford.

However, Solskjaer still needs to strengthen his midfield, and he should be bringing in reinforcements when the window reopens.

Lack of depth

McTominay and Fred may have built a strong partnership in midfield, but United are lacking depth in that position.

Despite losing Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini earlier this year, the Red Devils did not make any additions in central midfield in the summer.

There is also ongoing speculation about Pogba's United future as the 26-year-old has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus.

The other midfield options at Solskjaer's disposal include Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira but the pair have struggled for form this season.

Therefore, an injury to any of United's starting midfielders could derail their season especially when the games come thick and fast in the new year.

Lack of control

United may have got the win against City and Spurs but they have thrown away the three points on several occasions this season.

They have been unable to hold on to the lead against Wolves, Southampton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Sheffield United and Aston Villa.

Solskjaer's side lack an experienced midfielder who is able to retain the ball under pressure and see the game out in the final stages.

Michael Carrick was the last midfielder of that ilk at Old Trafford and they desperately need someone who can dictate the tempo of the game.

The Red Devils hope that James Garner can eventually be the man to fill that void, but he is too young to be thrown in at the deep end this season.

Lack of creativity

United's best Premier League results under Solskjaer have come against the other top six sides.

This is because they prefer to play on the counter attack due to their quick front three of Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

However, they struggle to win games when they have most of the possession as they are unable to break down a low block.

Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata have been ineffective this season so Pogba is the only United midfielder who can regularly create clear cut chances and unlock a defence.

Therefore, Solskjaer needs another attacking midfielder like James Maddison who can provide a creative spark and ease the burden on Pogba.