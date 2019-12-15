Wolves 1-2 Tottenham: Jan Vertonghen saves Spurs with late winner 

Jan Vertonghen earned Tottenham Hotspur a huge three points this afternoon thanks to a winning header in stoppage time.

With Spurs looking to close the gap on fourth place after a poor start to the season, a win against Wolves was crucial this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho's side faced a tough challenge against Nuno Santo's men who have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league since September.

Story of the match

Lucas Moura gave Tottenham an early lead at the Molineux with a fantastic individual goal. The Brazillian produced a brilliant run, jumping over a challenge by Jonny Otto and firing the ball past Riu Patricio.

Spurs had a real chance to double the lead by the end of the first half when Dele Alli scooped the ball through to Eric Dier, who steered the ball wide from close range.

The Spurs players soon realised that their failure to extend the lead would come back to haunt them after Adama Traore levelled the scoring just past the hour mark.

The Wolves forward was teed up by Jimenez and fired the ball past Gazzaniga into the top corner.

The hosts continued to threaten Spurs until the final whistle, forcing Mourinho's men to make several rash challenges to stop their numerous attacks.

It seemed the best Tottenham could hope for was a draw after being dominated by Wolves, however, Jan Vertonghen revitalised their lead with a fantastic headed goal from a corner.

Christian Eriksen claimed an assist just one minute after coming on, with his corner finding Vertonghen to claim all three points.

Takeaways from the match

Tottenham end Wolves' unbeaten run

A late victory for Spurs means that Wolves' unbeaten league run since September has come to an end.

Spurs racing for fourth

Tottenham now sit just three points behind Chelsea, making their London derby next week even more intensifying. A crucial win for the North London side will see them overtake Chelsea in fourth on goal difference.

Stand-out players

Adama Traore proved too much to handle for Tottenham today. The Spanish international produced several dazzling runs through the heart of the Spurs defence, as well as producing arguably the best goal of the match.