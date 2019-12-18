Liverpool FC 2-1 Monterrey: Late Firmino goal sends Reds through to Club World Cup Final

Liverpool scraped past Monterrey in FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Story of the game

Jürgen Klopp’s men dominated the opening stages of the tie and found themselves in the lead on the 12-minute mark. Mohamed Salah received the ball with his back to goal and managed to play a magnificent reverse pass into the path of Naby Keïta who calmly placed home.

The Mexican side pulled level two minutes later after a long free kick was won at the back post by Stefan Medina whose header was met by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The clearance by the ex-Arsenal man only went as far as Nicolás Sánchez who performed an overhead-kick to set up Jesús Gallardo whose effort was saved by Alisson, but the Brazilian could do nothing to stop Rogelio Funes Mori who confidently put the ball in the net for the Central American champions.

The game looked like it was heading for extra time, but Liverpool showed why they’re described as ‘mentality giants’ by their coach. Salah took on two opposition defenders and cut the ball back for Trent Alexander-Arnold who whipped a low ball into the path of Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian connected with the faintest of touches to secure the victory for the European Champions.

Key takeaways from the match

The Reds were seemingly stunned by the intensity brought to the contest by the Mexican side and rode their luck numerous times during the game.

Virgil Van Dijk’s absence was most notable as Klopp’s men failed to showcase a solid defence line, giving the likes of Funes Mori and Dorlán Pabon the freedom of the park at during spells of the semi-final. Pabon had a tremendous game for the Central American Champions and his constant threat meant Andy Robertson was not able to overlap as frequently as he has in recent games.

The inclusion of Jordan Henderson at centre half shocked many fans before the game and may be the last time we see Henderson ‘the centre back’. The experiment by Klopp also highlighted what the energetic Englishman offers to Liverpool’s midfield, who has constantly contributed with runs off the ball to create space for the Reds famous attacking trio.

Man of the Match

Naby Keïta (Liverpool) – The midfielder's goal made it three in three starts and gives fans hope that he is finally living up to the hype when he first arrived on Merseyside. Keïta was a nuisance all game and his goal was a fine example of what he can offer to this 97-point, Champions League winning side. His performance will be giving Klopp the exact problems he would wish for as the midfield battle continues within the club.

What's next for Liverpool?

The victory for the Reds means they will face Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday. The two sides have only ever met once, with the Brazilians running out 3-0 winners over Liverpool in the 1981 Intercontinental Cup.