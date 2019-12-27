Watford v Aston Villa Preview: Pearson looks for second win

Watford are in search of their third win of this Premier League campaign as Nigel Pearson's side face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Villa beat fellow bottom three side Norwich City on Boxing Day thanks to Conor Hourihane's goal. It was a Jack Grealish inspired performance that pushed Villa over the line to their first win since early November.

Though Villa have only won once on the road this season, which also came against Norwich. Watford recently took three points from the league's bottom club, but at home the Hornets have only taken six points this season.

Watford haven't won their final game at home in a calendar year since 2014, losing twice and drawing twice in that time.

After beating Manchester United on Thursday, Watford not only won their first game at home, but also scored the first goal in a match at Vicarage Road this campaign.

Team News

Ismaila Sarr is expected to start against Villa after overcoming illness which saw him play only half of Watford's draw at Bramall Lane on Thursday.

Abdoulaye Doucouré is also available to play his part after serving a suspension.

Head to head

After failing to beat Villa in their last four Premier League ties, Watford have since beaten the Villans twice by three goals to two, both home and away in the 2015-2016 campaign.

A Troy Deeney double in added time stole all the points from a Villa side all but relegated in 2016, in the last time Villa met Watford.

Villa haven't won at Watford since 1999, winning only once in nine meetings at Vicarage Road.

What the managers say

Ahead of another relegation six pointer, Grealish will be the talisman for Villa's survival bid.

Speaking after the win over Norwich, Villa head coach Dean Smith insisted his captain will keep improving.

He told Yahoo Sport: "He can get better still. There’s still more to come. This is his highest goalscoring season of his career and he’s starting to make a lot more assists now and he’s doing it at the top table, so there’s certainly more to come.

"He thrives on pressure though. I spoke to them before the game and I said we’ve actually put ourselves under more pressure with our recent performances. We lost one of our best players in John McGinn, but Jack showed what he is all about."