Chelsea Women vs Bristol City Women preview: Could Bristol's new confidence hurt Chelsea in title race?

The second meeting of Chelsea and Bristol City this season takes place this Sunday at Kingsmeadow where the Blues look to extend their ten match unbeaten run in the WSL.

Despite being the only undefeated team standing, Chelsea sit in third place under Manchester City and four points from leaders Arsenal. Although, Emma Hayes' side have a game in hand.

Tanya Oxtoby's side claimed their first win of the season against a strong Manchester United side last Sunday.

City are hoping to use their momentum to take themselves out of 11th place after having won one and drawn three of their ten league matches this season.

Last time out

The two sides met late September at Stoke Gifford Stadium where City fell 4-0 to their visitors with goals from Guro Reiten, Ji So-Yun and Sophie Ingle.

Photo: Billy Michael East

The hosts had a difficult match with Reiten netting her first of the afternoon just three minutes in and fifteen minutes later City found themselves down 3-0.

Chelsea characteristically controlled possession and Bristol only managed to get one try on goal where the visitors managed 28.

City were resilient after going 3-0 down and held out the score until the 78th minute where Ingle managed a tap in from a cross into the box by Erin Cuthbert, getting her second assist of the day.

Sam Kerr still looking for her first WSL goal

After settling for a cheeky back heel assist to Bethany England in her debut against Reading last Sunday, the Australian is still looking to get her goal tally started.

Kerr surprisingly skied her first attempt on goal 90 seconds into her debut when she found herself in front of net with just Grace Moloney in her way.

Shortly after, Moloney welcomed the Australian to English football where the Reading keeper got a straight red for clashing with the striker just outside the box.

The last competitive club match Kerr played before last Sunday was on October 27, so it might take time to settle into competitive action once again and in a new league that is much different to the NWSL and W-League where Kerr has spent her career thus far.

The world is waiting for the striker to settle her feet on the new turf.

When and where

The match will take place at Kingsmeadow in Kingston-Upon-Thames at 14:00 GMT. Live streaming will be available on the FA Player.